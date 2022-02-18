From the Front Row

State Wrestling, the finale of the ups and downs (literally) of a long season

There are about four to five times per year that when the alarm clock goes off at 5:30 a.m. it pertains to me and my wife both. She gets up at 5:30 a.m. every morning now with her new job that starts at 7 and not 8 a.m.

Here lies the problem with that.

I can go to bed as early as 10 p.m., but no matter when I fall asleep, more than likely two hours later, I start waking up every hour and glance at the alarm clock which I can barely make out without my glasses anyway. So while I have every intention to go to sleep early, it never works out that way. By the time 5:30 a.m. rolls around I have started to wake up about every 15-minutes and eventually I lay on my back staring at the ceiling.

Thursday morning was one of those days as it was the opening day of State Wrestling.

You know I have done this for so many years in a row now you would think I could just fall asleep and have no issues with being able to get ready and out of the house by 6:15 -6:20 a.m.

I could actually start getting ready by 3 a.m. because after that I don’t think I sleep more than 45 minutes anyway.

Now before you think I don’t like to cover wrestling, let me explain where I am coming from.

During the course of the season which usually starts the first week of December and ends the third week of February, I attend one wrestling event every week and sometimes two, especially around conference and district times.

Covering wrestling means shooting photos mostly as Track Wrestling gets us the results and everything else we need for the story. Being 6-7 and 240 pounds makes it a difficult task to get up and down and up and down and up and down moving from mat to mat. I often try to sit in the middle of the gym and shoot from there, but not all setups are the same.

So when state wrestling comes around, my knees and my back have declared war on the rest of my body. There have been times I stood up and thought uh-oh this is not going to end well, but so far I have not come crashing down to the floor.

Then add to the fact the new media parking lot at the CHI Health Center is closer to the Iowa border than where we used to park and you have a recipe for a long day filled with aches and pains.

The Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament is a lot of fun and I can only describe the atmosphere as being electric. I find myself watching the people in stands quite a bit as they are up there twisting and trying to help out their wrestler. The coaches during the matches all differ. Some just sit there and say very little while others move around some and maybe once in a while shout out some encouraging words.

Then you have the coaches who probably need to shower just as much as their wrestler does after each match. It almost reminds you of an aerobics class that is out of control. I saw one coach who was bent over and appeared to be watching the match upside down. I guess all that can be said about that was he must have been looking for a different angle.

An early return trip to Omaha is scheduled for today to wrap up the season and hopefully we can bring back some state champions. Next week is full to the brim with boys basketball subdistricts, Class B girls subdistricts and district finals for both boys and the girls.

At least there won’t be any 5:30 a.m. wake-up calls.

I hope everyone has a great weekend and if you have to travel, just be careful and be safe. That’s all for now. I have to start monitoring the consolation rounds at state wrestling.