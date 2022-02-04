From the Front Row

“The Day the Athlete Put on the Hat”
In sports there are certain times of the year we just look forward to more than others.
Some of those dates just happen to be the NCAA National Championship and Masters Week in Augusta and so on.
Until just a few years ago, the first Wednesday of February was also one of the most anticipated days of the year when it came to college football.
That was the day most college athletes made their decision on which college they would be attending. It was also the first day an athlete could announce their decision. At the start of the day so many athletes were scheduled to make their college choices and in some cases only the athlete knew where he/she was going.
When somebody would even mention signing day to me, the first picture that came to my mind was an athlete seated at the table with three to four college football team hats out in front of him, one of which he would place on his head to let people know where he was going. Sure this still happens, but it just doesn’t have the same aura about it that it used to have.
This was great drama and people didn’t want to miss it.
It created such a theatre that sick calls went up on that Wednesday. People took the day off and they had their own signing parties and experienced the ups and downs when an athlete decided to flip his decision to another school.
ESPN had a ticker that ran constantly with updates and they were live at the signings all over the country. The other sports networks from the Big 10, Big 12, SEC, ACC and PAC-12 along with other affiliates kept everyone up to date of any new developments.
Speculation was out of control as people soaked in all the information and nearly passed out from college football overload.
Most fans would religiously be checking the most up to date college football recruiting rankings and where their team stood after an athlete made their announcement which either went as predicted or threw a large wrench into the mix.
Now with the early signing day in December, the first Wednesday of February just doesn’t have that same feeling anymore.
Throw in the transfer portal and you have a whole different ball game.
The transfer portal as of now has no bearing on the team recruiting rankings.
I would think because transfers are going to have a significant impact on the college football world, they will need to be considered when you look at how a team did overall, both recruiting and transfers.
As an example, Nebraska is No. 38 in the Rivals recruiting rankings, but in 247 Sports they are No. 10 in the transfer portal ratings.
So obviously the large haul the Huskers have made during the off-season with transfers has been pretty impressive.
To me it’s kind of hard to not consider those transfers when you are trying to evaluate the new blood that will be on the team the following year.
I’m sure this has probably already been discussed and how the NCAA will evaluate transfer pick-ups in the future.
Well it’s off to Fairbury for Friday afternoon high school wrestling with the Dukes.
I hope everyone has a great weekend and be safe in your travels.