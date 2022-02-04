From the Front Row

“The Day the Athlete Put on the Hat”

In sports there are certain times of the year we just look forward to more than others.

Some of those dates just happen to be the NCAA National Championship and Masters Week in Augusta and so on.

Until just a few years ago, the first Wednesday of February was also one of the most anticipated days of the year when it came to college football.

That was the day most college athletes made their decision on which college they would be attending. It was also the first day an athlete could announce their decision. At the start of the day so many athletes were scheduled to make their college choices and in some cases only the athlete knew where he/she was going.

When somebody would even mention signing day to me, the first picture that came to my mind was an athlete seated at the table with three to four college football team hats out in front of him, one of which he would place on his head to let people know where he was going. Sure this still happens, but it just doesn’t have the same aura about it that it used to have.

This was great drama and people didn’t want to miss it.