From the Front Row

Putting upsets into perspective … are they really that unsuspected?

When you have 68 teams in a tournament and you sit down and rank them 1-68, is the talent gap really so big that we should not expect a lower seed to knock off a higher seed?

This is Division I college basketball and on any given night a huge upset is possible.

The Virginia Cavaliers have been an unwilling victim in two of the biggest college upsets to have ever taken place on a college basketball court.

On December 23, 1982 the No. 1 Cavaliers were in Hawaii to take on the NAIA school of Chaminade, a school with 900 students. Virginia had 7-4 Ralph Sampson and a cast that should have overwhelmed the small Hawaii school. Absolutely no-one could have seen or predicted what was about to happen that day. Chaminade pulled the most improbable upset of man-kind when they beat Virginia 77-72.

On March 16, 2018, Virginia was the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and it happened again!

For the first time in the history of the NCAA Tournament, a No. 16 seed upset a No. 1 seed and it was not even close.

University of Baltimore Maryland County rolled past the Cavs 74-54 to become the first 16 seed to ever advance in the NCAA Tournament.

The Cavaliers used their 2018 embarrassment to their advantage, came in focused in 2019 and won the whole thing as they defeated Texas Tech in the national championship game.

It’s becoming quite evident that just about every year we have an upset or two that causes up to gasp and ask ourselves, ‘How did that happen?’

I’m beginning to think the No. 5 seeds and the No. 12 seeds are interchangeable with the way things have progressed over the past several years with those two.

When St. Peters pulled off the shocker of the tournament knocking off No. 2 Kentucky last week and then followed that up with a 10-point win over the Murray State Racers all of a sudden St. Peters is the Cinderella of the 2022 tournament. Of course we have to have a Cinderella every year; that’s just a part of the NCAA Tournament.

Richmond at 12 knocking off one of the hottest teams in the men’s bracket the Iowa Hawkeyes and No. 12 New Mexico State defeating No.5 UConn were considered upsets, but were they that big of upsets?

Sometimes you just can’t explain, when upsets take place, the how or why it happened.

That may be the greatest thing about the tournament, nothing is a given.

I would love to see St. Peters go the distance and win the national championship, but for that to happen fate would have to set up shop on the Peacocks’ bench for the rest of the tournament. At some point the crème rises to the top and talent will win out.

My pick- Houston Cougars- love their defense.

Spring Sports

As predicted, spring sports started off with the return of winter weather.

The soccer teams so far have both been able to get in four games each, however their Tuesday match with Lexington was postponed.

For the most part this week, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday events did not take place due to early morning temperatures that didn’t warm up much.

This weekend we have a few track and field meets taking place and supposedly the weather is going to be more spring like, but of course windy with a chance of rain.

Gotta love this Nebraska spring weather!

Have a great weekend and be careful if you have to travel.