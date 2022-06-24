From the Front Row

I may have to try my grandson’s golf swing, the ball goes straight for him!

It’s June 25 and I still have not been able to find time to get out to the golf course.

The weekends have been full with either baseball or softball games and then there have been plenty of basketball, football and volleyball all-star games to attend.

At some point I hope to be able to pack up the clubs which have been sitting in the same place since I took them out of the shed a few weeks ago and go play a few rounds, but that may be awhile.

I’ve thought about taking some practice swings and doing some chipping, but quite honestly I just haven’t really wanted to.

In the meantime, I have been watching my 4-year old grandson get his feet wet in the game of golf and just about everything I have ever heard about the golf swing and the correct way to do it has gone out the door after watching him hit a golf ball. How the ball manages to go straight is beyond me.

He has to put the ball on a tee every time and he knows where the tees are in my golf bag. I guess I should say he knew where they were since he has removed every one and has never thought to put them back. It’s the same way with golf balls. I usually find a whole sleeve of them when I’m mowing. He’s even had the dog out shagging them for him, but she chews on them instead of returning them.

He puts the ball on the tee and then he gets himself set, well kind of.

What he does next does not compute into a golf swing that should go the direction it is intended to go, but somehow it does.

He turns his body, lifts his leg, his head does not stay still or down and still after a wild swing the ball goes straight ahead. Sometimes it is a worm burner and other times its 50-60 yards in the air.

He wants me to stand in front of him of course a considerable distance away and stop the balls before they go out in the street. I would say that out of 10 shots he hits eight of them straight and right at me.

Only once did he hit one hard enough that I had to hit the deck.

For now he hits a 9-iron that I cut down, put a grip on and fixed up for him. It won’t be long he will want to get some real clubs and maybe actually go out to the course.

For now, however, golf and working on his trike, bike and other things and removing every tool from my garage and leaving them outside is kind of the other passion he is set on. There have been many times I come home and the drill is outside, screwdrivers, wrenches and hammers are lying all over the front yard. No matter where I put them, he gets to them.

He also knows where the ladder is.

LIV vs. PGA

I thought I would update the scorecard.

This week I have to say that LIV knocked down a birdie putt with Brooks Koepka announcing he will be joining the LIV Tour. I think they now have eight of the top 50 golfers.

The PGA announced plans to add events and up the purses in the future, but with the Saudis willing to dish out the cash now, I don’t know if it will be enough to keep others from leaving the tour. Stay tuned!

I hope everyone has a great weekend and if you have to travel, be careful and be safe.