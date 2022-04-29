From the Front Row

Golf Fever-22 … the antidote is a golf course near you!

It wasn’t until Friday while out at College Heights Golf Course covering the Crete Invite that I felt a fever coming on.

Nothing to worry about. Not one of the 2,123 strains of COVID-19 (seems like there is a new one every day). This was just good ole regular Golf Fever-22, it hits me every year. Last year it was Golf Fever-21.

I don’t think the fever has ever hit me this late in the season before, but I also can’t remember a year where the weather had such an adverse effect on the high school season and my desire to even be out playing.

I walked all over College Heights Golf Course in Crete, able to wear shorts, a light pullover and one of the best things was not being blown away by wind gusts pushing 60-70 miles per hour.

I guess having been out covering golf in that kind of weather I didn’t get the itch to be out there with my clubs any too soon. With that kind of wind it’s hard to decide if a great shot was all that great, or did I hit a wicked slice into 60 mile per hour wind that straightened it out? That same shot on a regular day may be out in the parking lot or in someone’s backyard.

Just being out there with a camera and trying to hold that still in those winds to get a decent photo was a challenge in itself. Not on Friday, just a perfect day, great weather and no wind to speak of. Now it may have been blowing 10 miles per hour, but that is still in the light breeze category.

It was also very evident the kids who were out playing were also enjoying the change in the weather. I saw a lot more good shots than I had been seeing.

All I can say is we just better enjoy it, because we all know the winds will return at some point.

Saturday - I was supposed to be gearing up for the Crossroads Conference meet today, but they have decided to move it to Tuesday, May 2 because of the weather.

The Southern Nebraska Conference meet will go on as scheduled and Christian Horn will be headed to Fairbury. With the change in the CRC schedule, that will allow me to go to Aurora and cover the opening round of the girls B-7 softball subdistrict between the York Dukes and the Aurora Huskies at 11 a.m.

The wise-old-man of the sports staff, Steve Moseley, will be out at Cornerstone Sports Complex shooting pictures of the boys’ game with Aurora, also at 11 a.m.

It’s off to Holdrege on Thursday for the Central Conference meet for me and on Friday I will head the other direction to Seward for the Central Conference Golf Tournament.

Well, that is all I have for now. Hope everyone has a great weekend and if you are traveling, just be safe and be careful.