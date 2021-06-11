From the Front Row

My Golf Bucket List Remains Empty
Back in April of 2019, I wrote a column on what would be my bucket list as far as the golf courses I wanted to play in Nebraska.
Well, the update on whether or not I have made it out to enjoy these courses is pretty sad to say the least.
The courses on my short list were Firethorn in Lincoln; Omaha Country Club (site of the 2021 Senior PGA Open); Quail Run in Columbus; Elks Country Club in Columbus; Crooked Creek near Lincoln: Awari Dunes south of Kearney and of course the most famous course in Nebraska, Sandhills near Mullen.
I can say that as of this time I am 0-for-7 and beginning to think my bucket has a hole in it. I was really hoping I would be able to cross off a few courses and add to that list. Nebraska has three national-profile courses set to debut here soon so the list of great layouts in our state is growing. Omaha World-Herald’s Stu Pospisil wrote about these courses in a May 9 article.
I have been to several, it’s just that I had my camera and not my clubs.
Of course 2020 didn’t help any with pretty much staying home for 2-3 months and doing very little of anything because of the COVID-19 virus.
I did finally get a chance to re-grip my clubs, but I have only been out one time this year and the chances of getting out in the near future don’t really look too good either.
It just seems that after a week of covering sports, which often includes working on Saturdays, I just don’t have a lot of time, because Sundays are usually catch-up time with what I didn’t get done during the week.
I am going on vacation next week to spend some time away at Lake McConaughy with my wife’s family and thought about taking the clubs with me. I reconsidered and decided this week I’ll grab the fishing gear instead and see if I can get my grandson to sit down for more than five minutes to show him how to fish.