From the Front Row

It is going to get busy here really fast as high school sports go into overload

This is the time of the year when you have an abundant amount of sports to cover at the high school level.

Next week we will see some track and field meets early in the week, but then those will taper off a little as both the Crossroads and Southern Nebraska Conferences stage their meets in Osceola and Fairbury respectively on Saturday, April 30.

That still leaves plenty of golf and tennis to cover.

By midweek sometime we should be receiving news on sub-district soccer matchups that start Monday, May 2 at the home field of the highest seed. The York Duke track and field teams make a second trip to Holdrege in less than a week Thursday, May 5 for the Central Conference meet after having traveled there Friday, April 29 for the Holdrege Invite.

So over the next two weeks and several weeks following we will be chasing high school teams all over the state as the spring sports season winds down to state competition the third and fourth weeks of May.

The district schedule is a little different this year with classes A and B taking place on May 11, with classes C and D the following day. This is due to Class A and B being on the docket first at state Wednesday, May 18 and Thursday, May 19.

The second two days of state track will feature classes C and D on Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21.

State golf takes place Tuesday, May 24 and Wednesday, May 25. York will be in Scottsbluff, while Class C heads to Elks Country Club in Columbus. The Class D portion will be in North Platte.

What is really hard to believe is that the 2022 spring sports season is quickly coming into the final days.

But hey don’t worry, we will still have plenty to do as I have already started to work on both baseball and softball schedules for the summer leagues.

Summer also means some much needed vacation time that every year I seem to look forward to just a little more.

I don’t really have a lot and this column had very little direction until I started to write it.

If you don’t have anything going on today, the Yowell Invite is being held at York High School starting at 10 a.m. This meet is loaded with many athletes coming in here with some of the best times, distances and heights in Class B.

I hope you all have a great weekend and be safe if you have to travel.