From the Front Row

I have been looking at the district wrestling tournament breakdowns and where teams in Class B have been placed.
And in a few cases I am really confused.
The reason I got interested in this was because in the B-3 district in Minden Omaha Skutt, Blair and Elkhorn, three very east oriented teams, are placed out west in the B-3 tournament, which to me does not make any sense. Especially when Aurora and Nebraska City are also hosting B District Tournaments which are much closer.
Even less sense is that Beatrice from the southeast corner of Nebraska has to travel 400 miles to Sidney for the B-4 district. Also in Sidney are the Boone Central/ Newman Grove Cardinals who have about a 300 mile drive.
Another one that puzzles me is Ogallala, which is about 75 miles from Sidney yet has to drive all the way to Nebraska City for the B-1 district, a trip of 325 miles. Broken Bow is around 223 miles away has also been placed in the B-1 at Nebraska City as well.
To me it would make sense to move one of the teams from Minden to Nebraska City and place Broken Bow in the Minden district. Take Beatrice out of Sidney, move them to Aurora or Nebraska City and let Ogallala wrestle in Sidney. Create some space in both Aurora and Nebraska City for (Skutt, Blair and Elkhorn) and keep the travel time down as much as possible.
Why are we creating such travel time for four to five teams that is totally unnecessary and in my book is unfair. Do we expect Beatrice to travel all day on Friday, get off the bus and wrestle in the first round of districts that afternoon?
I’m sure there is a reason for the way this is all set up, I just don’t get what it might be other than to spread out the top teams and the ranked wrestlers so there is not a log jam at one district site.
If that’s the case then maybe the NSAA should look hard and long at the field that has been created in B-3 at Minden. That is going to be a bear!
York head coach Brett Mauler did explain to me that seeding and where schools are placed is based on returning state points. He also added they are not all in on it yet, so that is why some teams have to travel a considerable distance.
You want to create a level playing field for all the teams, but when you have some teams traveling 300 to 400 miles and absorbing extra costs with room and board, meals and gas costs, I don’t see how that is fair.
Winter- Or should I say lack of winter?
It’s been amazing weather we have been having, but when will the anvil fall and winter weather return? I am going to tell you when.
In the long range forecast there is no mention of snow until next Thursday, February 17 when the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament will get underway in Omaha. The forecast is for about one inch of snow with 20-30 mile per hour winds.
So just look ahead at the schedule and anytime a state championship is being played, expect some kind of change in the weather.
So March 7-12 (state basketball in Lincoln) is the next target date.
Well, I have said enough and I need to be getting my stuff ready for the trip out to Minden which will have happened Friday afternoon.
I hope everyone has a great weekend. Be safe and careful in your travels.