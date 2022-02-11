From the Front Row

Why are we creating such travel time for four to five teams that is totally unnecessary and in my book is unfair. Do we expect Beatrice to travel all day on Friday, get off the bus and wrestle in the first round of districts that afternoon?

I’m sure there is a reason for the way this is all set up, I just don’t get what it might be other than to spread out the top teams and the ranked wrestlers so there is not a log jam at one district site.

If that’s the case then maybe the NSAA should look hard and long at the field that has been created in B-3 at Minden. That is going to be a bear!

York head coach Brett Mauler did explain to me that seeding and where schools are placed is based on returning state points. He also added they are not all in on it yet, so that is why some teams have to travel a considerable distance.

You want to create a level playing field for all the teams, but when you have some teams traveling 300 to 400 miles and absorbing extra costs with room and board, meals and gas costs, I don’t see how that is fair.

Winter- Or should I say lack of winter?