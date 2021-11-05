From the Front Row

Baseball gods toy with Astros, then slam the door in their face
The baseball gods allowed the Houston Astros to reach the 2021 World-Series, but had no plans of letting them win. A little bit of poetic justice for all of major league baseball in my book.
Maybe it was the perfect punishment after getting off so soft for the sign stealing incident back in 2019 which in my book was swept under the rug with the players who were named to be involved.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora was suspended for the 2020 season when he was identified as being involved while employed as a bench coach by the Astros. Then Houston Astros Manager A.J.Hinch was also suspended for one year. Carlos Beltran who was hired to coach the New York Mets for the 2020 season also stepped down when his name came up in the scandal.
If nothing happened or was proved, why were managers suspended?
MLB’s report said the Astros didn’t break any rules during the 2018 and 2019 regular season or post season. Actually it said they could not prove that it happened, but did say we also don’t know for sure it didn’t. It was a former player, Mike Fiers, who blew the whistle on the Astros. Fiers, who had been traded to the A’s, said “they were not playing the game the right way.”
I think for myself as a long-time fan of baseball, there should have been more reprimand to the players that were involved in the cheating scandal. Two coaches were suspended, but for whatever reason the players were basically pardoned by Robert D. Manfred, the Commissioner of MLB.
Yankees Aaron Judge and the Dodgers Cody Bellinger didn’t mince any words when they shared their thoughts on the violation as they both said the Astros cheating cost both the Yankees and the Dodgers.
With COVID-19 last season and no fans in the stands, the issue kind of quietly slipped away and personally I think Major League Baseball avoided a mess. I think fan bases were ready to give the Astros a piece of their mind and probably a few other things when they visited their city in 2020.
Thank-you Atlanta Braves.
Ohio State at Nebraska
I really thought we would be 4-5 coming into this game and our bowl hopes still alive. OK, they are still alive, but we have to beat No. 5 Ohio State, a resurging Wisconsin team on the road and the over-rated Iowa Hawkeyes a day after Thanksgiving in Lincoln.
The Purdue loss is about as unexplainable as the Minnesota defeat.
I don’t know any more if it’s poor coaching, poor execution of the game plan or what.
How do you push Oklahoma to the brink, lose in O.T to the No. 3 team in the College Football Playoff rankings on the road and drop a three pointer to Michigan on a very questionable non-call.
I am debating whether I want to watch the Ohio State at Nebraska game because you know with being rated No. 5 in the CFP standings, the Buckeyes are not going to hold anything back sending a message to the rest of the NCAA.
I keep thinking there is no way Nebraska will let Scott Frost go, but how long do you give him to turn things around? Frost keeps saying we are close, then back-to-back disasters against Minnesota and Purdue say otherwise.
I hope I am wrong with this prediction, but I’m going with Ohio State 45 Nebraska 17.
Have a great weekend and be safe if you have to travel. There is going to be a lot of great high school volleyball in Lincoln this weekend.