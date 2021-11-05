From the Front Row

Baseball gods toy with Astros, then slam the door in their face

The baseball gods allowed the Houston Astros to reach the 2021 World-Series, but had no plans of letting them win. A little bit of poetic justice for all of major league baseball in my book.

Maybe it was the perfect punishment after getting off so soft for the sign stealing incident back in 2019 which in my book was swept under the rug with the players who were named to be involved.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora was suspended for the 2020 season when he was identified as being involved while employed as a bench coach by the Astros. Then Houston Astros Manager A.J.Hinch was also suspended for one year. Carlos Beltran who was hired to coach the New York Mets for the 2020 season also stepped down when his name came up in the scandal.

If nothing happened or was proved, why were managers suspended?

MLB’s report said the Astros didn’t break any rules during the 2018 and 2019 regular season or post season. Actually it said they could not prove that it happened, but did say we also don’t know for sure it didn’t. It was a former player, Mike Fiers, who blew the whistle on the Astros. Fiers, who had been traded to the A’s, said “they were not playing the game the right way.”