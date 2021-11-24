From the Front Row

I can count on one hand the number of times I have actually sat down and watched the Nebraska High School Football Class A State Championship game.
I actually just need one finger and that was last night.
Sure I have watched a few minutes here and there, but never just sat down and watched the entire game.
I did last night and boy was I glad I did.
The Gretna Dragons held off a late Omaha Westside drive and won the game 7-3 to win their first-ever state football championship.
I have never really enjoyed defensive games, but last night was different, especially the final few minutes that were jam-packed with action.
It appeared as if the Westside team was going to repeat their 2020 championship when they completed a pass to the Dragon 1-yard line with under a minute to play.
However, Gretna’s defense stepped up. Despite a fourth-down pass interference call that moved the ball to the 5-yard line with two seconds to play, the Dragons blitzing scheme paid off as the pass was hurried and fell harmlessly in the end zone.
While the score indicated a defensive struggle, there was plenty of offense played in between the 20-yard lines all night long.
It was just a great game with an even greater finish.
MLB and lockout
Well, the December 1 deadline is fast approaching and while a Collective Bargaining Agreement is less than likely to be signed by then, how will that affect the signing of free agents?
If the lockout does actually happen, no free agency deals can take place, no trades and no player movement.
However, most everyone feels the lockout is necessary to assure there is a season next year.
Those free agents who do not get deals done are likely to sit out in limbo until as late as February.
It will be interesting to see how much movement occurs and how many deals get done before the lockout.
Matthew Roberson of the New York Daily News calls the next eight days a “pressurized stretch of intrigue.”
Ohio State at Michigan and Alabama at Auburn
Here are some quick thoughts on two rivalry games where the teams just can’t stand each other.
Ohio State at Michigan: To think that Nebraska could have beaten both these teams is almost ludicrous. As of late, however, the Ohio State offense has looked unstoppable. I’m going with Ohio State 34, Michigan 21.
Alabama at Auburn: I don’t think Auburn can find enough offense to stay with the Tide. Alabama’s defense does have some holes in it, but there are more holes in the Auburn defense. Alabama 35, Auburn 24.