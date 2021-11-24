From the Front Row

MLB and lockout

Well, the December 1 deadline is fast approaching and while a Collective Bargaining Agreement is less than likely to be signed by then, how will that affect the signing of free agents?

If the lockout does actually happen, no free agency deals can take place, no trades and no player movement.

However, most everyone feels the lockout is necessary to assure there is a season next year.

Those free agents who do not get deals done are likely to sit out in limbo until as late as February.

It will be interesting to see how much movement occurs and how many deals get done before the lockout.

Matthew Roberson of the New York Daily News calls the next eight days a “pressurized stretch of intrigue.”

Ohio State at Michigan and Alabama at Auburn

Here are some quick thoughts on two rivalry games where the teams just can’t stand each other.

Ohio State at Michigan: To think that Nebraska could have beaten both these teams is almost ludicrous. As of late, however, the Ohio State offense has looked unstoppable. I’m going with Ohio State 34, Michigan 21.