From the Front Row

Nebraska does not have to reinvent the wheel, it just has to tighten up the lug nuts so the darn thing doesn’t keep falling off.

I read most of what Scott Frost had to say after the Iowa loss last week and there was one comment that stuck in my head and probably strikes a cord most is that the off-season won’t fix the Huskers’ problems.

Frost was asked about the blocked punt that led to an Iowa touchdown and about the sideline energy. Here is what he said, “With what we have been through, honestly it is human nature to just have it in the back of your head like, what is going to go wrong and when one thing does go wrong what else is going to go wrong. When the blocked punt happened it was probably human nature they have it in the back of their head and wins will take care of that. You win one close one and then another and that is how you get it fixed. When those things get you over the hump in a game or two it is not hoping we are going to win, it is knowing that we are going to get it done.”

That makes the most sense and it also tells me that no matter what coaches Frost is able to lure to Lincoln to replace those he fired, the off-season moves are not what is going to fix the problems. It will be the performance on the field next fall. WINS will fix the problem.