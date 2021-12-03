From the Front Row

Nebraska does not have to reinvent the wheel, it just has to tighten up the lug nuts so the darn thing doesn’t keep falling off.
I read most of what Scott Frost had to say after the Iowa loss last week and there was one comment that stuck in my head and probably strikes a cord most is that the off-season won’t fix the Huskers’ problems.
Frost was asked about the blocked punt that led to an Iowa touchdown and about the sideline energy. Here is what he said, “With what we have been through, honestly it is human nature to just have it in the back of your head like, what is going to go wrong and when one thing does go wrong what else is going to go wrong. When the blocked punt happened it was probably human nature they have it in the back of their head and wins will take care of that. You win one close one and then another and that is how you get it fixed. When those things get you over the hump in a game or two it is not hoping we are going to win, it is knowing that we are going to get it done.”
That makes the most sense and it also tells me that no matter what coaches Frost is able to lure to Lincoln to replace those he fired, the off-season moves are not what is going to fix the problems. It will be the performance on the field next fall. WINS will fix the problem.
Mickey Joseph appears to be a great hire for the Huskers and his track record at LSU certainly speaks for itself. But we won’t know until the 2022 season starts and we have a couple of games under our belts whether Joseph and the new staff can turn a trend around that seems to be more of a mental block than anything.
I look at the talent level of Iowa, Minnesota, Purdue, Illinois and even Michigan State and the Huskers are right there with all those teams. On some levels even better. So you can’t say that we lost because they were better and more talented. The only thing they were better at was not making the critical mistakes at the most inopportune times.
You can probably look back at all nine Husker losses, eliminate one play and Nebraska probably wins the game.
That’s how close they were this year.
Adrian Martinez - I have mixed feelings about his departure. What he accomplished while he was here was all about the stats and not the wins, which usually come with the type of stats he put up, just not in this case. He was a great leader, a three-year captain and probably one of the most respected players Nebraska has had in a long time. I never saw him entering the transfer portal however. I figured he would take a shot at the pro level.
MLB Lockout - Some teams were wheeling and dealing right to the end. I can’t say that about my Yankees, however, who seem to be content with what they have. The free agent market and the big names are coming off the board. The Detroit Tigers and the Texas Rangers are scooping up a lot of those hot free agents and are not afraid to spend money.