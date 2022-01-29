From the Front Row

Gretna Football Championship- I know rules are rules, but sometimes unless there was definite proof that the family in question intentionally tried to deceive the NSAA, let it go. Those kids at Gretna worked their tails off all year long and from everything I heard it was oversight that the school or the family did not notify the NSAA. In my opinion it was the wrong decision to strip the kids of the championship, but I am looking at it from the players’ point of view.

Bills- Chiefs- I could do a whole column here, but the bottom line is this------don’t let the other team go 50 yards in 13 seconds. I wondered also why not squib the kickoff? As I watched the plays that led to the game tying field goal I kept thinking to myself, why rush anyone. Just drop 11 into coverage and make sure you have a spy on the quarterback. The last thing Mahomes was going to do was take off and run. He could not afford to take that much time off the clock. By dropping 11 and doubling speedy Gonzales otherwise known as Tyreek Hill and shutting off the passing lanes, there was a greater chance he would throw an interception. And the other thing is overtime rules have to be changed. It’s sad when two great offensive players battle for 60-minutes, then one quarterback doesn’t even get a chance to get his team in the end zone. Anyone who was watching that game knew that the coin toss was going to be the game winning play.