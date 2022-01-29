From the Front Row

Our Prayers Have Been Answered, Cash is Coming Home!
This week has been full, it has been stressing, quite entertaining and also exciting. Thank God it’s almost over!
The Crossroads Conference Basketball Tournament and the Central Nebraska Conference Tournament has kept the YNT sports staff hopping all week long.
Heck, we even had to drag Moseley in to take pictures for us at the CRC since it was a little stressing to cover four games each on three nights this week, five last Saturday and take photos as well.
The CRC ended Friday night, but it’s off to Columbus for me and Central Conference Wrestling Tournament bright and early this morning and the Central Conference Basketball Tournament comes to a close tonight at Seward.
With all of this going on we got the greatest news on Thursday, that Cash (our grandson) who was born back on December 11 and has been at both Bryan East and Omaha Children’s Hospital since then, has been cleared to come home on Sunday.
My daughter and her husband will be staying with us for about a week until they get acclimated to having him home and feeding him through the G-Port. Not sure if that is the medical term or not but it is the best I have right now.
We are all looking forward to seeing CJ (Cash James).
Here are just a few thoughts on a few other things.
Gretna Football Championship- I know rules are rules, but sometimes unless there was definite proof that the family in question intentionally tried to deceive the NSAA, let it go. Those kids at Gretna worked their tails off all year long and from everything I heard it was oversight that the school or the family did not notify the NSAA. In my opinion it was the wrong decision to strip the kids of the championship, but I am looking at it from the players’ point of view.
Bills- Chiefs- I could do a whole column here, but the bottom line is this------don’t let the other team go 50 yards in 13 seconds. I wondered also why not squib the kickoff? As I watched the plays that led to the game tying field goal I kept thinking to myself, why rush anyone. Just drop 11 into coverage and make sure you have a spy on the quarterback. The last thing Mahomes was going to do was take off and run. He could not afford to take that much time off the clock. By dropping 11 and doubling speedy Gonzales otherwise known as Tyreek Hill and shutting off the passing lanes, there was a greater chance he would throw an interception. And the other thing is overtime rules have to be changed. It’s sad when two great offensive players battle for 60-minutes, then one quarterback doesn’t even get a chance to get his team in the end zone. Anyone who was watching that game knew that the coin toss was going to be the game winning play.
Nebraska Men’s BB- I can’t figure out why Fred Hoiberg can’t get this team to play more consistent and not have so many mental lapses during a game. Hoiberg is a smart coach and he has experienced success in other places. Nebraska was looked at as a 7-seed in some of the pre-season March Madness observations and right now we would just like to get seven wins. Seven losses in a row and the last win came on December 22 against Kennesaw State. We are winless in the Big 10—something has to change.
Well that’s all I’ve got for now. Headed over to my winter home this week, otherwise known as the York City Auditorium, for the last day of CRC Tournament coverage.
I hope everyone has a great weekend and if you have to be on the road, be careful and be safe.