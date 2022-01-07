From the Front Row

Well AIMS stands for Appalachian Investigators of Mysterious Sightings or an easier definition Bigfoot hunters.

The guys were to prove that wolves existed in West Virginia. Of course this was not just about wolves it also involved other animals that will be explained later.

Anyway, I had watched one episode of the new season and for some reason I could never find the show again-until this past weekend, which put a smile on my face after having watched a month of Hallmark Christmas shows.

I love this show. My fascination with Bigfoot just makes what these guys do so fun to watch. If you were to throw a Bigfoot hunting team together, there is no way these five guys would be what you would imagine that team to look like.

Buck is overweight, Jeff and Huckleberry are much older and it is sometimes very difficult for them to get around in the Appalachians. Bill is a comedian and his intensity level is off the charts. Willy the trap builder probably fits the mold the best, but he also challenges Bill in the intensity column.