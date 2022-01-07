From the Front Row

Mountain Monsters rescues me from Hallmark Christmas Shows
I was doing a little channel surfing last weekend and I came across something that put a smile on my face. No it wasn’t the Playboy Channel.
I have to go back to early 2021 when the show Mountain Monsters came back on the air and the AIMS Team was remembering their fallen comrade Trapper, otherwise known as John Tice.
The leader took ill after one of the team’s hunting expeditions and slowly deteriorated and died.
During this episode John Trapper’s (I believe it was his nieces) gave the other guys on the team his journal and he had written something in there he wanted the team to see.
The guys had actually discussed disbanding the team after Trapper passed, but Trapper’s journal set them out on yet another adventure and they decided they had to at least follow through on this last request Trapper had arranged for them.
So Buck (expert caller), Huckleberry (security), Jeff (researcher), Willy (trap builder) and Bill (expert tracker) set out to Tygert Valley in West Virginia where the new adventure was to begin.
What is the AIMS team you ask and what did the new adventure entail?
Well AIMS stands for Appalachian Investigators of Mysterious Sightings or an easier definition Bigfoot hunters.
The guys were to prove that wolves existed in West Virginia. Of course this was not just about wolves it also involved other animals that will be explained later.
Anyway, I had watched one episode of the new season and for some reason I could never find the show again-until this past weekend, which put a smile on my face after having watched a month of Hallmark Christmas shows.
I love this show. My fascination with Bigfoot just makes what these guys do so fun to watch. If you were to throw a Bigfoot hunting team together, there is no way these five guys would be what you would imagine that team to look like.
Buck is overweight, Jeff and Huckleberry are much older and it is sometimes very difficult for them to get around in the Appalachians. Bill is a comedian and his intensity level is off the charts. Willy the trap builder probably fits the mold the best, but he also challenges Bill in the intensity column.
They run up and down and through the hills with guns flailing all over the place. I’m sure gun safety experts are probably cringing when they see this and I’m surprised one of the AIMS team members hasn’t shot one of the other members in the back or the backside when they take off chasing a Bigfoot or whatever.
I am a little over halfway through the season and things are starting to get interesting.
Can’t wait to get home tonight and watch a few more episodes.
Wrestling
When you are pushing 6-foot-7 inches, getting up and down several times while covering wrestling can take its toll over a month or two.
Sitting or kneeling on the hard floor rips up knees and if you suffer from sciatic nerve issues, sitting on a floor is probably the worst thing you can do.
I was at the Norm Manstedt Invitational on Friday and they had set up chairs near the mat that I took full advantage of and it made covering the wrestling meet a lot more enjoyable.
Well that is all I have time for. On my way to Kearney today to catch the York girls taking on Kearney at Kearney High School as part of the eight-game Girls Basketball Showcase in Kearney.
Cross County will get things going early today with an 8:50 a.m. game against Anselmo-Merna.