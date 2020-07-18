I decided that today there would be no talk about the COVID-19 issue.
That’s it we are done. Finito! Instead today the topic will be on the start of the 2020 Major League Baseball season on July 23 and how a 60-game schedule could result in some surprise teams in the playoffs.
The two most talked about teams as far as expected to be in the World Series are the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers. To be quite honest it would be hard to argue with those two selections.
But in a year where there are only 60 games, 40 in the division and 20 interleague games, a five or six game losing streak could take you right out of the picture and in my opinion, neither the Dodgers or the Yankees are immune from that happening.
With some of the new rules being adopted such as the extra inning rule where a team will start with a runner at second base; the National League will use the designated hitter and pitchers who come into the game will have to face three batters before they can be removed we might see some mangers taking more chances. I also think we are going to see some hitter and pitcher matchups that might not normally take place, especially late in the game.
The teams will start with 30 man rosters; reduce to 26 at the end of the four weeks and to be eligible for the post-season you must be on a major league roster by September 15. The trading deadline will be August 31.
The teams will play in their home parks, but should the thing that we are not talking about become an issue, MLB can move that team to another location to play their home games.
The interleague games will be the American League East against the National League East; the AL Central vs. the NL Central and both West Divisions facing off against each other.
In the American League East I think the Tampa Bay Rays could build a lead early on and it might be enough to keep the Yankees playing for a wild-card. The Rays start off with five straight home games and the Yankees play six games away on the road at Washington and Philadelphia. The Yankees are on the road 11 of their first 16, while it is just the opposite for the Rays.
However with no fans, you have to wonder how much home field is actually an advantage?
I look for the Indians and the White Sox in the AL Central and in the AL West, you can throw the LA Angels; Oakland A’s and Houston Astros in a hat and pick one.
It’s also a toss-up in the NL East, but with the pitching the Nationals and the Mets can throw at you, I would have to think both teams would have to be the favorites.
In the NL Central all I have to say is WOWZA!
Cubs, Reds, Brewers and Cardinals- I don’t have any idea! Who knows the Pirates might win it all. That 60-game schedule makes picking this division tough. I think they have the easier of the interleague matchups against the AL West, but the division games are going to be a beast.
If there is another team in the NL West other than the Dodgers, I would go with the Colorado Rockies, with the San Diego Padres right behind them.
The other factors that come into play as well, which team can avoid injuries and also that other thing we are not talking about.
If I were to compare the baseball season to a track and field event, we went from a 3200 meter run to a 60 meter dash and that alone should provide for some real interesting outcomes and games.
Have a great weekend and if you have to travel be safe!
