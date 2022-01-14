From the Front Row

The crystal ball might tell us we are flirting with disaster!

I wish I had a crystal ball to see where we are going to be two months from now or six months from now.

It’s kind of scary.

In 1979, southern rock band Molly Hatchet released a single entitled “Flirting with Disaster.”

I can’t help but think sometimes that song kind of describes our current condition with COVID-19 and its many different faces.

Almost every day we set a new record of confirmed cases and hospitalizations are rocketing out of sight.

Are we traveling down a road with no restrictions that will in the long run be a huge mistake?

I worry about what things are going to look like and what our kids and families have to look forward to the remainder of their lives.

Will things eventually start to shut down again?

I don’t think anybody can answer these questions right now and that kind of makes the situation we are in a little bit more than scary.