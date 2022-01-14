From the Front Row

The crystal ball might tell us we are flirting with disaster!
I wish I had a crystal ball to see where we are going to be two months from now or six months from now.
It’s kind of scary.
In 1979, southern rock band Molly Hatchet released a single entitled “Flirting with Disaster.”
I can’t help but think sometimes that song kind of describes our current condition with COVID-19 and its many different faces.
Almost every day we set a new record of confirmed cases and hospitalizations are rocketing out of sight.
Are we traveling down a road with no restrictions that will in the long run be a huge mistake?
I worry about what things are going to look like and what our kids and families have to look forward to the remainder of their lives.
Will things eventually start to shut down again?
I don’t think anybody can answer these questions right now and that kind of makes the situation we are in a little bit more than scary.
I have started to wear a mask more often since I am around a lot of people when I cover sports and with a new grandson (still not home) his mom and dad go to Lincoln 4-5 times a week to visit and it is important that we don’t bring something home that they could catch and take to the hospital with them.
Being so connected to the high school sports scene, I also wonder when a shutdown of a few weeks might take place until this current wave created by the Omicron virus starts to recede.
Maybe I really don’t want to see what the crystal ball has to say.
I know I am taking more precautions and am more aware of what is going on around me.
CRC Basketball Tournament
Brackets are out and next week the York News-Times will start running them.
The tournament is set to get started Saturday, Jan. 22 with the girls portion at the York City Auditorium and the boys at York College.
All games Monday through Friday will be played at the YCA.
I will have my predictions next Saturday and hopefully give you a little bit of an idea of what to expect.
The tournament is just a week away and as for now there are no restrictions on who can attend the tournament.
I hope you have a great weekend and if we happen to get a little bit of snow, just be safe in your travels.