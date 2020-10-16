From the Front Row: The CRC Volleyball Tournament just won’t be the same

The CRC volleyball tournament is being moved to York High School this year due to the York Auditorium being under construction. And I’m not saying the CRC Tournament isn’t going to be a lot of fun while being played at York High School. But it won’t be the same.
York High School is a great venue and I am sure that things will go well and the three days of competition will be just fine.
It’s just that this is the time of the fall season I personally look forward to the most. I enjoy the three days at the York City Auditorium and the atmosphere that the building provides during the tournament.
I look forward to the teams and the wild get-ups they come up with; the pizza provided by the CRC and all the great food in the back room provided by the St. Joe’s women.
There are a lot of memories and nostalgia in that building over my 32-years at the York News-Times and there will be kind of an empty feeling this year with the tournament not being at the auditorium.
Now that I have gotten that off my chest the real reason for this column is to give you my picks.
As I look over the brackets, I can’t help but think everyone in the tournament is playing for second place.
Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (21-2) and rated No. 2 in the Omaha World-Herald Class D-1 rankings have been dominating and have won all 24 sets played against the rest of the Crossroads Conference field.
The only other rated team in the field is Exeter-Milligan who are rated No. 7 in Class D-2 and are the No. 2 seed
The way the brackets are set up, those two teams won’t possibly meet until the finals, but the Timberwolves road is by no means an easy one.
The No. 3 seed, the Hampton Hawks, will more than likely see a match-up with No. 6 seeded Cross County who defeated the Hawks earlier this week 2-0.
Exeter-Milligan would face the winner of the Hampton-Cross County game, and the Cougars also hold a win over the Timberwolves this year.
BDS would get the winner of the No. 9 Osceola Bulldogs and the No. 8 Meridian Mustangs. The No. 4 seeded Dorchester Longhorns will get No. 5 McCool Junction who should defeat East Butler in their first round game.
So in the semi-finals I have BDS vs. McCool Junction and on the lower side of the bracket I see Cross County and Exeter-Milligan hooking up for a spot in the finals on Monday night.
BDS will have to beat BDS (which means the Eagles would have to make a lot of mistakes) to allow the Mustangs to stay in the game. I see BDS in a 3-0 sweep.
Cross County will have a much tougher time duplicating what they did on Oct. 8 and if Exeter-Milligan can get a few bounces to go their way, you might see the Timberwolves avenge the loss from last week.
My pick: Cross County in four.
Championship
The Cougars front line would need to have a game to remember in order to pull off an upset over BDS. They would also have to get some serves to fall in for aces and BDS would have to chip in with some unforced errors for the Cougars to stay with Eagles, especially during critical times.
I can see Cross County possibly winning one set, but that’s about it. BDS will win the CRC championship with a 3-1 victory over the Cross County girls.
This is one year where picking the champion is pretty cut and dry and there is very little mystery at all.
The fall sports season is heading into its final weeks and with that we have a lot of conference tournaments to cover. The subdistricts start on Oct. 26 and 27 with the state volleyball field in all classes being decided on Saturday, Oct. 31.
The weather is changing and there are much cooler days are ahead. I guess that means I will need to put away my shorts for the year. Then again I never have so why start now?
I hope everyone has a great weekend and be safe in your travels.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!