From the Front Row: The CRC Volleyball Tournament just won’t be the same

The CRC volleyball tournament is being moved to York High School this year due to the York Auditorium being under construction. And I’m not saying the CRC Tournament isn’t going to be a lot of fun while being played at York High School. But it won’t be the same.

York High School is a great venue and I am sure that things will go well and the three days of competition will be just fine.

It’s just that this is the time of the fall season I personally look forward to the most. I enjoy the three days at the York City Auditorium and the atmosphere that the building provides during the tournament.

I look forward to the teams and the wild get-ups they come up with; the pizza provided by the CRC and all the great food in the back room provided by the St. Joe’s women.

There are a lot of memories and nostalgia in that building over my 32-years at the York News-Times and there will be kind of an empty feeling this year with the tournament not being at the auditorium.

Now that I have gotten that off my chest the real reason for this column is to give you my picks.

As I look over the brackets, I can’t help but think everyone in the tournament is playing for second place.