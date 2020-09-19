From the Front Row: The Big Guy may be back and he might be hanging out in Nebraska

My sister lives about four miles south of Garrison. I may have to go out and spend the night down in a shelter belt located west of her house. Maybe, just maybe I’ll get an exclusive with the Big Guy!

BIG Ten Football

We have a date and we have a plan.

But as of Friday morning we still have no schedule. That may change however before this hits the newsstands.

The protocols set forth by the BIG 10 and the reporting responsibilities of each school are extensive, but at the same time necessary in order to prevent the spread of the disease.

Hopefully the college football season actually gets to the end of the year and it happens safely without too many issues.

Wingfoot-US Open

Looks like all those golfers who were under par on Thursday may need all those strokes and more as the course is biting back hard today. Very few golfers with half of the field out on the course even under par. I would say the average score right now is plus 2 or maybe even plus three.

Look for an exciting and grinding finish to the second major of the year.