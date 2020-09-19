From the Front Row: The Big Guy may be back and he might be hanging out in Nebraska

I received an email last week from Anjanette Bonham about the Bigfoot Museum’s mystery flag unveiling.
Bonham is the Executive Director of Adams County Convention and Visitors Bureau in Hastings, Nebraska. On September 15 at the Nebraska Bigfoot Crossroads of America Museum and Research Center in Hastings a flag from the Garrison, Nebraska cemetery was unveiled.
At first I had no idea what it was about, but as I read the email it certainly peaked my interest because possible activity involving Bigfoot may be the explanation for some strange incidents that occurred near the Garrison, Nebraska area over the Memorial Day Holiday.
The American flag had been destroyed and it had been braided and when examined by Harriet McFeely, the owner of the Bigfoot Museum in Hastings, she said it was the work and evidence of a Bigfoot.
There has also been other evidence of horse’s manes and tails being braided and there was another incident where a lamb’s leg was pulled clear off. No scratch or claw marks just ripped off and never to be found.
I have read a lot about Bigfoot and I have watched a lot of TV shows about people who share their experiences with having seen something they cannot explain. I know a couple of people in Nebraska who have had an encounter with an animal or whatever it was that closely resembles a Bigfoot encounter according to what a lot of other people say.
My sister lives about four miles south of Garrison. I may have to go out and spend the night down in a shelter belt located west of her house. Maybe, just maybe I’ll get an exclusive with the Big Guy!
BIG Ten Football
We have a date and we have a plan.
But as of Friday morning we still have no schedule. That may change however before this hits the newsstands.
The protocols set forth by the BIG 10 and the reporting responsibilities of each school are extensive, but at the same time necessary in order to prevent the spread of the disease.
Hopefully the college football season actually gets to the end of the year and it happens safely without too many issues.
Wingfoot-US Open
Looks like all those golfers who were under par on Thursday may need all those strokes and more as the course is biting back hard today. Very few golfers with half of the field out on the course even under par. I would say the average score right now is plus 2 or maybe even plus three.
Look for an exciting and grinding finish to the second major of the year.
I will be gone for most of next week as my youngest daughter is getting married next weekend.
My stress level may exceed the manufactures warranty, so I hope that we have great weather; a lot of fun and my grandson does not talk like sailor in the church.
Have a great weekend and be safe in your travels.
