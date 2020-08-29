From the Front Row: Rock, paper, scissors, the BIG 10 mulling a November start

Can the BIG 10 just make up their mind?

Now a possible late November start to the season is in the works. I am starting to really wonder who is driving the bus at the BIG 10 headquarters in Rosemont, Illinois. Just two weeks ago the BIG 10 led us to believe that the information they had acquired regarding the COVID-19 virus and effects on student athletes was enough to shut down fall sports. What was the information and how did the Athletic Directors from each of the schools vote. Or did they even get a vote?

It just seems that the BIG 10 keeps second guessing themselves and now they are trying to save face with not just the players, but maybe even with the rest of the country. Maybe it’s the only way they know how to make this bad dream go away.

Have the Husker players who filed a motion against the BIG 10 lit a fire under the conference leaders? Or maybe the BIG 10 is hiding something on how the decision to postpone the season came about and now with having to reveal how the decision or how the vote went, they are scrambling a little bit.

I was under the impression based on some expert’s opinions that around the holidays we could see a more critical time because the flu would make the health decision the country was facing more difficult to deal with.