From the Front Row: Northern Trust field putting up video game like golf scores

I sat down on Friday afternoon to watch a little bit of the Northern Trust Golf Tournament, which is the first round of the Fed Ex Cup Playoffs.

After about 10-minutes I thought that someone had slipped a golf game video on to my TV because for the FED Ex Cup these guys were tearing up Liberty National Golf Club near Boston posting video game-like numbers.

I saw a few 64’s and couple of 65’s but those didn’t compare to the 59 that Scottie Sheffler had fired earlier in the day to get to 13-under par.

But wait, here came Dustin Johnson who was 15-under and 11-under through 11 holes and was looking to make Sheffler’s 59 look like nothing.

By the end of the day Sheffler’s 59 may not even be the best round of the day.

I thought that for the Fed Ex Cup Playoffs they would at least play in some tougher conditions and the course would have some bite to it.

Then I look down the leaderboard and some big names were struggling. Both Tigers Woods and Matt Kuchar were on the cutline at 3-under, while last year’s champion Rory McIlroy, who came in No. 8 in the Fed Ex Cup Standings is struggling to make the cut at 1-under very late in his round.