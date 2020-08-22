From the Front Row: Northern Trust field putting up video game like golf scores

I sat down on Friday afternoon to watch a little bit of the Northern Trust Golf Tournament, which is the first round of the Fed Ex Cup Playoffs.
After about 10-minutes I thought that someone had slipped a golf game video on to my TV because for the FED Ex Cup these guys were tearing up Liberty National Golf Club near Boston posting video game-like numbers.
I saw a few 64’s and couple of 65’s but those didn’t compare to the 59 that Scottie Sheffler had fired earlier in the day to get to 13-under par.
But wait, here came Dustin Johnson who was 15-under and 11-under through 11 holes and was looking to make Sheffler’s 59 look like nothing.
By the end of the day Sheffler’s 59 may not even be the best round of the day.
I thought that for the Fed Ex Cup Playoffs they would at least play in some tougher conditions and the course would have some bite to it.
Then I look down the leaderboard and some big names were struggling. Both Tigers Woods and Matt Kuchar were on the cutline at 3-under, while last year’s champion Rory McIlroy, who came in No. 8 in the Fed Ex Cup Standings is struggling to make the cut at 1-under very late in his round.
The same can be said for both PGA champion Collin Morikawa and Phil Mickelson. Morikawa was at 1-under and Mickelson was in at even-par and probably on his way back home or to Chicago where the second tournament of the Fed Ex series, the BMW would be played next weekend.
Jordan Spieth was 2-under with still eight holes to play and needed to get to at least 3-under to make it to the weekend.
That just goes to show you that golf really is a hot and cold sport!
One day you can’t miss and the next you can’t hit the ocean from a boat.
High School Sports
It’s here folks the fall sports teams are getting started and by this time next week the season will be in full swing.
The sports staff at the York News-Times has just about gotten all the 2020 previews written and all the pictures have been taken. The Fall Sports Preview will be released next Friday.
Both Steve and are ready to get back out covering the local athletes and reporting on games from across the area and getting some good pictures.
The York girl’s softball team hosts Fairbury, GICC and O’Neill today starting at 10 a.m. at the York Ballpark Complex.
Hope everyone has a great weekend and if you have to be on the road traveling, just be safe and take care.