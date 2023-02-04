I woke up on Friday morning (which is always good at my age) and according to my wife I had made the change.

She yelled at me, “Hey you are officially an old man — your first Social Security check was deposited.”

That just made me feel so warm inside … NOT!

I knew it was coming, but I just think maybe she could have toned down the old man part of it and said, “Well honey you have worked so hard over the years and you have earned your first Social Security check, congratulations.”

Nope, it was “YOU ARE AN OLD MAN!”

I have never really cared about numbers so-to-speak in reference to age, but as the years go by I have started to think about what is still out there that I want to accomplish over the next several years.

And to be honest, I really don’t know.

My plans for retirement are still a year or so away and I don’t plan on slowing down in what I do at the paper or for recreation. Actually, I would just like to add some recreation to my schedule and this year I want to get out and do a lot more golfing, maybe even some fishing. I think Braxton would really enjoy that.

I have about 10 fishing lines up in the garage attic, maybe I should make use of them.

My grandson turns five in two weeks and I have already purchased him a nice set of golf clubs for his birthday and I hope he will want to pick up on the sport and go out with his dad and I on the course. He does have a small club that he uses to hit golf balls. His swing does need some work, however he does manage to hit the ball pretty straight, which is one of the most important things about golf.

My other grandson Cash who is 14 months old and a little bit behind because of the stroke he suffered at birth is starting to get to the point where he is trying to crawl. He has teeth so we have to keep our fingers away from his mouth. He’s not behind schedule in that aspect.

I feel by this summer with him and Braxton we will be kept pretty busy when the two get together. Actually, I can’t wait for the day when the two kids start to terrorize their parents and I can just sit back and say, “I told you that was going to happen.”

I guess for now I’ll just keep making plans for our trip to Tennessee in the fall, (a year late, due to Cash’s issues) and look forward to just living life and facing whatever is thrown at me.

State Bowling

I will be in Lincoln bright and early next Tuesday and Wednesday to cover state bowling. According to the NSAA they suggest getting pictures of the kids we have competing during practice session when we can enter the safe field of play which is limited to the approach and bowlers area. During the competition it almost sounds like you have to have congress sign off on where you can and can’t be. Here is what the NSAA sent out on Friday.

During competition, photographers may enter the bowlers area only with express permission from the match official AND the bowling center proprietor/manager, they may NOT enter the approach area, except in conjunction with event officials.

I’ll just show up for practice and shoot the kids celebrating a good shot or something during the competition.

The girls basketball subdistrict pairings will be released next Thursday and the boys wrestling districts start next Friday.

I don’t have time to get old!

Have a great weekend and if you are traveling, just be safe and be careful!!