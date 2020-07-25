When the announcement came across the wires last Monday or early Tuesday, (not sure when I actually saw it first) that the NSAA has given the OK for fall sports in Nebraska, I felt a sense of relief, but only for a short time.
I have been optimistic all along that the fall sports season would take place, but I wasn’t sure that optimism would actually transpire into athletes back on the court, field, course, diamond or whatever.
Back in June when things started to open up again I had this question in my head- was it too soon and should we let the pandemic weaken even more before we open back up the country?
Maybe in looking back we should have done just that, but of course we rely so heavily on numbers to help us make a decision and with the numbers improving the way they were, it was inevitable that we were going to try to get back to as normal as we could and as fast as we could.
Now we are headed into unchartered territory and I’m not sure we have a reliable road map as to how to get where we need to be.
I do feel that WEARING MASKS is the start and staying at home as much as possible will help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
I also keep myself informed on where we are with the current possible vaccines that are being tested and when we might see those come into play as a way to remedy this horrible monster that has engulfed the world.
I can’t watch the news anymore, because of the gloom and doom that they focus on. Let’s focus on some of the positive things and try to build a more positive outlook and not such a negative one.
As for the fall sports season- I still have a lot of questions as to how the NSAA will manage positive tests.
I don’t think it’s even feasible to think that there won’t be any.
Will high schools be responsible to self-monitor their athletes?
Will athletes only be tested if they show signs of COVID-19?
What will the protocol be for a school if a teammate tests positive? Will it shut down the entire team for 14-days?
Who will be allowed to attend high school games?
I have attended a few volleyball camps and basketball camps this month and I see the different things that are being done at the schools to provide a safe environment. The use of hand sanitizers, no drinking fountains are turned on, several areas are blocked off to keep all the athletes and coaches in one area so it’s easier to keep sanitized.
I have seen some coaches wearing a mask and I have also heard a coach or two say they would be fine with wearing one while they coached if the NSAA mandated them to.
I have asked several coaches what the fallout with athletes would be if the season had to be canceled?
Most of them agreed that some of those who lost the 2020 spring season had a difficult time dealing with it.
If the fall sports season had to be canceled, they feel we could see some depression among athletes develop and that would be another problem in itself.
For right now- it’s all systems go!
Let’s all hope, pray and cross our fingers that it stays that way!
Have a great weekend and be safe in your travels!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.