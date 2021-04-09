From the Front Row: Hooked on The Masters

Phil Mickelson said in his interview earlier in the week the golf course’s only defense is the greens and I expect we are going to see that over the next four days.

All of the players will take their lumps during the tournament, it will be a matter of who can survive the ups and downs and remain in control of their game and stay the course.

The obvious favorites are of course Johnson, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and I’ll throw in Jordan Spieth as well since he finally won a tournament last week at the Valero Open. Not sure about Brooks Koepka since he had knee surgery just recently and the course is a tough walk, but I won’t count him out.

Rory McIlroy, who is looking to complete the majors slam, has been spraying golf balls all over courses recently and he won’t get away with that at Augusta without paying a heavy price.

Then you have Bryson DeChambeau who just might blast his way up and over obstacles with his length and be firing wedges into the par fives. If he can utilize that length to his advantage, watch out!

So who wins?