From the Front Row: Hooked on The Masters

I have been watching the Golf Channel every day this week in anticipation of the start of the Masters Golf Tournament which got underway Thursday in Augusta, Ga.
The consensus among most of the experts who have shared their thoughts on the 85th Masters Tournament is that the players are in for a pretty difficult week.
Why?
The greens are as fast at the start of the tournament as they usually are on Saturday and Sunday. What will they be like over the weekend?
Some rain is forecasted during the week, but no one really knows if it will be enough to change the condition and the speed of the greens.
Last November the 84th Masters was played and the conditions were soft and Dustin Johnson tore up the course for his first green jacket shooting 20-under par. Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic the tournament, which had been postponed last April, was played late and conditions were nothing like what the players will see this week.
During an interview on the Golf Channel, Paul Casey said some of the younger players have had a deer in the headlights look when trying to figure out the greens from last November to now.
The Masters requires precise shots and if you hit the ball in the wrong place on the course you will put yourself into some impossible situations to get up and down to save par.
Phil Mickelson said in his interview earlier in the week the golf course’s only defense is the greens and I expect we are going to see that over the next four days.
All of the players will take their lumps during the tournament, it will be a matter of who can survive the ups and downs and remain in control of their game and stay the course.
The obvious favorites are of course Johnson, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and I’ll throw in Jordan Spieth as well since he finally won a tournament last week at the Valero Open. Not sure about Brooks Koepka since he had knee surgery just recently and the course is a tough walk, but I won’t count him out.
Rory McIlroy, who is looking to complete the majors slam, has been spraying golf balls all over courses recently and he won’t get away with that at Augusta without paying a heavy price.
Then you have Bryson DeChambeau who just might blast his way up and over obstacles with his length and be firing wedges into the par fives. If he can utilize that length to his advantage, watch out!
So who wins?
Here is my recipe for the winner. First ingredient is experience. It will be someone who knows the course and knows where to hit the ball and not to hit the ball especially on the greens. It will be a player that expects he will struggle at some time during the tournament and is able to handle that and can make the critical par saving putts. One more thing he has to make the cut; that is the most important.
I think that narrows it down to just a handful of golfers.
High School Sports
Spring track and field, soccer, tennis and golf are all in full swing.
I was interested to see how missing the 2020 season would affect the athletes this year. In putting together track and field times I have seen a difference in times and distances and feel that is a product of being a little bit behind because of the pandemic.
It will be interesting to see how the next few weeks shape up and if those times and marks start to catch up with 2019.
Have a great weekend and if you are traveling, be safe as always.