So much has transpired this past week in the world of college football primarily right here in the Huskers backyard with the BIG 10 cancelling the 2020 Fall Sports season.
But hey, let’s don’t forget as well that maybe the team affected the most in the Cornhusker state when it comes to National Championship aspirations is the Nebraska volleyball team, which had to be one of the favorites going in. With the Final Four also scheduled to be played in Omaha the Huskers had to be the odds on favorite as they returned everybody and I mean everybody!
Now we can only hope that they can play this spring.
Maybe the toughest thing to understand is why would a conference release a revised fall schedule one week and then cancel the season the next?
When the BIG 10 announced their decision on Tuesday to postpone the fall season to the spring of 2021, there was a lot of head scratching going on and a lot more upset coaches who just chose to keep their mouths shut and accept the decision like good little boys.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost on the other hand didn’t mince any words and he said what a lot of other coaches were thinking but chose to keep silent. Well maybe Ohio State also indicated in a lot more subtle way they too didn’t like the decision and might pursue a schedule outside of the BIG 10, but that fizzled out with little fanfare. Iowa who was the only other team to vote against canceling the season, well we didn’t even hear a peep out of them.
Frost stood up for his players and he wasn’t afraid to go to bat for them even it meant being scrutinized by many of the crew members at ESPN.
One in particular was College Game Days Desmond Howard who thinks Frost and Nebraska owe the BIG 10 an apology.
Maybe if Howard stood back and took closer look at the passion that Frost had for his players and the willingness to put his butt on the line, he might see that Frost was advocating for them and not threatening to leave the BIG 10 by going rogue.
Personally I think that Howard is still upset about the 1997 season when his beloved Michigan Wolverines had to share the National Championship with the Huskers. Had the two teams played there wouldn’t be one-half of the national title in Ann Arbor right now and I think that most Michigan fans know that. Maybe Desmond needs to apologize for that hair-do he appeared on national TV with.
I thank you Scott Frost, for standing up for your players and going to bat for them on the national stage. I think in the long run what you did will serve to be a huge, huge plus when other recruits see how you were willing to put your players first and advocate for them.
SEC, ACC and Big 12
Will we see these three power five conferences actually play football this fall?
As of right now 54 of 130 FBS teams will not play in the fall.
Who knows?
I hope so, because at least there would be some college football on TV to watch. I will miss those late ESPN Saturday night games however which usually featured teams from the PAC 12 and the Mountain West.
I think that when the SEC pulled back to starting the season in late September, they would use the other power five conferences as a measuring stick to see if they could actually pull it off with the COVID-19 issues still a huge problem.
If they do get the season in, will there be a college football playoff among teams from those three conferences? The NCAA regulates the regular season, but not the playoffs.
I hope that everybody has a great weekend and if you have to be on the road, be safe in your travels.
