From the Front Row: Fall, the golden time of year, has been tarnished

I’ll be the first to admit it that over the last few years when Nebraska football was playing on TV, I had some difficult times not just walking out of the room or maybe even changing the channel.

It was brutal at times. As I had said in several of my columns in the past I may have had one of the cleanest garages in York County.

I have also heard from many that I was a fair-weather fan and I needed to stick by the Huskers. I don’t see it that way, but each is entitled to their own opinion.

Now not to even get that opportunity to watch Nebraska play this fall and wonder if the Huskers will even play in 2020 is just another kick in the teeth that the year 2020 has delivered.

We heard from the BIG 10 in early August we would have a conference only schedule and a few days later the schedule was released. It appeared all systems go for kick-off.

Then the BIG 10 kicked us in the teeth and decided it was too risky to play football and at this time and postponed/canceled the season.

I think the toughest thing is not that we are not playing, but the fact that we don’t really understand why and the reasons that we have heard make very little sense.