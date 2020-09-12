From the Front Row: Fall, the golden time of year, has been tarnished

I’ll be the first to admit it that over the last few years when Nebraska football was playing on TV, I had some difficult times not just walking out of the room or maybe even changing the channel.
It was brutal at times. As I had said in several of my columns in the past I may have had one of the cleanest garages in York County.
I have also heard from many that I was a fair-weather fan and I needed to stick by the Huskers. I don’t see it that way, but each is entitled to their own opinion.
Now not to even get that opportunity to watch Nebraska play this fall and wonder if the Huskers will even play in 2020 is just another kick in the teeth that the year 2020 has delivered.
We heard from the BIG 10 in early August we would have a conference only schedule and a few days later the schedule was released. It appeared all systems go for kick-off.
Then the BIG 10 kicked us in the teeth and decided it was too risky to play football and at this time and postponed/canceled the season.
I think the toughest thing is not that we are not playing, but the fact that we don’t really understand why and the reasons that we have heard make very little sense.
In Nebraska fall is the golden time of year. We live and we die Husker football and most recently you can even throw volleyball into the mix. Now both have been nixed.
I hope that the teams who are playing are successful and complete the season.
Not just to show the BIG 10 what a mistake they made, but because we still need our college football fix on Saturday’s.
If the conference decides to start up in late November, other than a conference championship, what are the teams playing for. All the Bowls will be decided and it will be too late to make the playoffs.
I can see a lot of players (especially seniors) not suiting up and getting ready for the NFL combines instead.
What a MESS!!
Baseball season-I have tried to get into the season, but it’s just not the same.
Right now we are seeing teams playing multiple seven-inning doubleheaders just to try and catch up from games missed due to the COVID-19 issue.
Injuries are playing a huge role and teams are really struggling to find players who can even step on the field.
A 60-game schedule is not a true test of what good baseball teams can do over 162-games.
Teams that remain relatively healthy are probably going to make the playoffs and those who are having to construct line-ups from back-up players may not.
Are you ready for a San Diego Padres vs. Chicago White Sox World Series?
Hope everyone has a great weekend and be safe if you have to travel.
