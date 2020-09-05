From the Front Row: 38 Years!

I remember quite clearly the day I decided to apply for the part-time sports writing position at the York News-Times.
It was in August of 1988. I was working full-time at Epworth Village at the time so I knew maybe one or two nights a week at the most would be my limit.
Before I had moved to Grand Island and then to York, I had worked at the Columbus Telegram for about a year and really had enjoyed covering sports for them.
The interview process was about as simple as an interview could be as then (late) Sports Editor John Cologne said “when can you start?”
John was well known for his stinky cigars that he smoked in the building. Yes I said smoked in the building!
The evolution of the process we were using at the time to the present is like night and day.
I think deadline back then was 1 a.m. and the photographers had to go into the dark room to get the photos for each event. They had no way of knowing when they came back to the paper if their photos were in focus or if they were even going to be useable.
I covered 1-2 events a week and over the earlier years I got to work with a lot of different sports editors as the job appeared to be a revolving door.
There is no way I can remember them all and to be honest there were a few that I didn’t learn anything from as their work ethic and mine seem to clash.
Editors that I do remember include; Jeff Headley, Brian Rosenthal, Claudia Sangster, Tuxhorn (can’t remember the first name) and Steve Moseley.
When Steve came aboard that was about the time that we started to take our own pictures and without Steve’s guidance I would have never been able to accomplish doing that. Pretty much all I know about cameras and taking sports photos I learned from the Mose.
There were times I had the camera settings so screwed up, it took Steve several minutes to get the thing back to workable condition. I had Steve on speed dial when I went out to cover an event, because if something got knocked off kilter I needed a lifeline to call. The next day at the office I would have a training session on how not to do that again. I had a lot of those.
In 2006 the sports editor position was open and I decided that if I didn’t go for it I might be kicking myself in the butt for years to come.
I kept my job at Epworth and embarked on the quest of being sports editor and a Unit Manager at Epworth. The two jobs had a lot in common as both of them involved chasing kids. One was literally and the other up and down the field, the basketball/volleyball court or around a golf course or Cross Country lay-out.
I did that for six to seven years working anywhere from 75-80 hours per week and nearly every weekend.
There was a short time in 2012 that another person took over as the sports editor, but he lasted less than three-months and job was open again in September of 2012. They brought the guy a cake because it was his birthday, then they fired him.
It was in 2012 I realized that I was burned out. Two full time jobs had taken its toll.
I figured that after more than 30-years of working with challenged young adults it was time to choose one or the other and as I looked ahead at the crystal ball, sports made more sense.
In November of that same year I started full-time (only) at the York News-Times as the Sports Editor and left the job at Epworth behind.
So much has changed since that time.
My current assistant sports editor Steve Marik does a great job with the videos and getting all that stuff online for social media.
Me, I remain old school. I take my own stats and if there is time I will try to get a few quotes from coaches. My goal is to get my photos and my story done by deadline. With stats the story sometimes writes itself. I try to do play-by-play with volleyball, softball, football and basketball, which does not give me a lot of time to do videos.
I’m in my 60’s (63) now so not sure when the body will finally say enough is enough, but retiring is not even on my plate, just ask my wife about that subject.
I have been at the paper for 32 years. I have seen a lot of coaches and AD’s recently who I have worked with over the years retire and move on. Each time I see that it’s a scary reminder to me that the years are flying by and unless they allow sports editors to push a walker up and down the sidelines, I will eventually have to make that decision as well.
Well I have rambled on long enough and it’s Friday so I had better get ready for my game tonight at Heartland.
I hope that everyone has a great Labor Day Weekend and be safe if you have to be on the road.
