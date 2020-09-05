From the Front Row: 38 Years!

I remember quite clearly the day I decided to apply for the part-time sports writing position at the York News-Times.

It was in August of 1988. I was working full-time at Epworth Village at the time so I knew maybe one or two nights a week at the most would be my limit.

Before I had moved to Grand Island and then to York, I had worked at the Columbus Telegram for about a year and really had enjoyed covering sports for them.

The interview process was about as simple as an interview could be as then (late) Sports Editor John Cologne said “when can you start?”

John was well known for his stinky cigars that he smoked in the building. Yes I said smoked in the building!

The evolution of the process we were using at the time to the present is like night and day.

I think deadline back then was 1 a.m. and the photographers had to go into the dark room to get the photos for each event. They had no way of knowing when they came back to the paper if their photos were in focus or if they were even going to be useable.

I covered 1-2 events a week and over the earlier years I got to work with a lot of different sports editors as the job appeared to be a revolving door.