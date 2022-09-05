Frisbie’s riding, life experiences not always a smooth road

BRADSHAW - When most of us think of riding a horse, just being able to master getting up on it and not falling off is what most people would settle for.

Not York senior Skylar Frisbie, who rides horses competitively in dressage, western pleasure and barrel racing.

The Oxford dictionary defines dressage as “the art of riding and training a horse in a manner that develops obedience, flexibility and balance.” For riders competing in the sport, the communication between the rider and the horse is vital as to how well the rider can score in the event during the tests they are put through.

Skylar is one of the most accomplished riders around this area, and she has all the ribbons and the trophies down in her bedroom located on her grandparents’ farm just northwest of Bradshaw to prove it.

Her current path began when she was growing up in Lincoln.

“My dad’s friend at the time, her daughter rode horses so I was always over there and I rode her horses and started getting professional lessons,” said Skylar. “I eventually got my first horse and now I have three.”

On Thursday, September 8 she will head to St. Louis, Missouri, where she will compete in the regionals of a dressage competition that covers the four states of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri.

“To make it to regionals for dressage you have things that are called schooling dressage shows and rated dressage shows. To be able to compete at regionals you have to get two qualifying scores at rated dressage shows,” Frisbie explained. “I went to one in Iowa and I also went to one in Kansas and usually they are just bigger shows and you do more things. I had to get a score of at least 63% under two different judges.”

Skylar scored a 67 and a 72.

“A 60-63 is considered average and anywhere above that from 65-70 is super, super good and you are going to start to move on to the next level, anything below that you need to stay and continue to work at that level,” she added. “The judge will give you comments on what you did well and also what you can improve on.”

Skylar got her first horse, Denali, and the two of them finished second at state in dressage this year and placed first at state three years ago. Skylar talked about when she first saw Denali.

“I lived in Ashland at the time and my mom said I needed to come out to the barn. I was talking to the owner and stuff and I was just sitting out on the porch and I saw the horse and I said oh we have a new horse here and the owner of the barn said she is going to be an advanced lesson horse and you might get to work with her,” Skylar said. “I went out to the barn with my mom and they gave me these two cards and they brought him into the barn. I don’t remember what the cards said except the one said Denali is yours and I went and hugged him.”

Her second horse, Patsy, is her barrel racing horse, and Brandy Wine is the horse she rides when competing in western pleasure.

The time she spends working with horses and riding whether she is practicing or just enjoying a leisurely ride has also been a blessing in disguise as she has had to deal with a few challenges over the past few years.

Her dad Clint Frisbie (who owns a mechanic shop in Lincoln) and Skylar had to move back to the York area when Clint was diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) in 2019. His condition continued to get worse and he and Skylar moved back to Bradshaw to live with his parents, Noel and Joyce Frisbie.

Skylar’s mom also married and moved away and now lives in Missouri and is no longer attending her events.

“It was difficult because I had always had both of my parents there at least even if they didn’t live together. My mom moved and my dad got sick and my dad was always the strong figure in my life so it was difficult to adjust,” she stated. “My mom was always a strong supporter of what I did and now with her in Missouri she no longer is around to come to my events. When I ride and compete it kind of helps me remember how things were at some point and my dad would always help me with my horses because it can be heavy loading and stuff with three horses and the huge trailer we have to transport them. It’s kind of been an out for me and I enjoy doing it and it helps me to focus on something else other than other things going on.”

When asked what he thought about what his daughter had accomplished, Clint said he was very proud of her.

“Makes me proud, because I know all of the hard work she puts in. The horse world is an interesting place and there are a lot of people out there with the means to buy the best horse and this or that which is fine. But when you can get on pretty much any horse and make it do something versus getting on a horse that knows what we call a ‘cruise control horse’ it really goes to the ability of the rider. Especially with dressage,” Clint said. “They say that is the basis of all horsemanship and it is truly about the rider and the horse and what the rider can get the horse to do and not everybody can do it. She has worked through the ups and downs and the times where she just wanted to say nope, but has battled through the challenges.”

Clint went on to talk about Brandy Wine, the third horse Skylar got.

“She literally went and pulled it out the pasture after 10 years. Worked with it for two weeks and she got a ribbon the first time she was on it. We had pros say we just don’t see anything in her (Brandy Wine) and now she is a champion,” Clint said. “She literally only had two lessons from pros with Brandy Wine. One at the beginning and one at the end and she did everything else by herself.”

Skylar seems to have a gift of working and training horses.

“There have been people that are having trouble with their horses and they ask Skylar to get on the horse and see what she can do,” Clint added. “Skylar gets on the horse and she just has a way that horses respond to her.”

Following gradation Skylar hopes to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“I’ll continue to show horses and stuff,” said Skylar. “I am hoping to go to UNL because they have an equestrian team there that I could join.”

For now it’s off to St. Louis to bring home some more hardware for her bedroom.