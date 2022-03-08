Frigid offensive outing dooms York girls in state opener

LINCOLN – The first time York and Norris squared off this season, the Dukes shot 2 of 18 from the floor in the second half as the Titans rallied for a 42-33 win in mid-January. Coming into the rematch Tuesday morning at the Class B state tournament in Pinnacle Bank Arena, the Dukes hoped offensive tweaks made after a loss in the conference title game would make a difference.

Instead, the offensive inconsistency that plagued York for much of January returned in full force for the state opener when the Dukes missed 18 of their first 20 shots from the floor and trailed Norris 18-6 at halftime.

Things did not get much better for York after the break, as it shot just 4 of 19 from the floor in the second half of a season-ending 43-22 loss.

“They sat in their man (defense) most of the night and their length is really good on that man, so you’re limited how easy it is to get to the rim,” York head coach Matt Kern said. “We had great looks, the attempts were clean I thought, but they alter it or if they don’t fall you don’t get a second chance very often. They did a great job keeping us contained out of the lane, and obviously if we’re not hitting jump shots there’s not much you can do.”

Both defenses reigned supreme in the early going, as Norris led 4-3 with two minutes to play in the opening quarter before closing the stanza on a 6-0 run to take a seven-point lead after eight minutes. The Titans then scored eight of the first nine points in the second quarter and York simply could not hit enough shots to seriously chip away at the deficit.

Norris’ size bothered York’s offense for most of the game as the Dukes failed to generate many easy looks inside the lane.

“I think the biggest thing this time is the shots didn’t fall so we lost a lot of momentum early,” Kern said. “Once you get behind, it’s hard to gain that back. I think our defense, to hold them to low 40s we can live with that. From an offensive standpoint you get behind and it’s hard to grind it back against good teams.”

York played well defensively, all things considered – the Titans shot just 7 of 23 from the floor in the first half and 16 of 46 (35%) for the game.

However, that proved to be more than enough cushion as the Dukes shot just 20.5% for the game, including 11% from beyond the arc.

Offensive struggles can take a toll on a team’s defense because they know they need to play nearly perfect on the other end of the court to stay in the game until their shots start falling, but Kern felt York kept its intensity and didn’t let up defensively. However, he lamented Norris’ 40-23 edge on the glass.

“We struggled a little bit on the boards and that gave them second chances to build that lead early,” he said. “If we could have maybe kept it under 10 before half that might have helped a little, but overall they shot it well enough and their defense bothered us. It was just one of those nights.”

The Dukes scored three points in each of the first two quarters and four in the third as Norris built a 29-10 lead heading into the game’s final eight minutes. Despite the offensive struggles in the first three quarters, York refused to fold and doubled their offensive output in the fourth quarter with 12 points in the final stanza.

However, the offense over the last eight minutes came far too late to alter the final outcome, as Norris advanced to the semifinals against Elkhorn North with a 21-point win. York saw its season end in Lincoln with a 21-5 record.

“York girls will never give up – they’ll play to the buzzer every time. I’m extremely proud of how they battled to the end; it was a great effort and we left it on the floor,” Kern said. “That’s all you can do, and when you walk off the court knowing you played as hard as you possibly could, that’s success in my book. I know it wasn’t a win, but these kids are great kids and you don’t value yourself on a win or loss. Sometimes you lose games and you hate losing down here, but only one team gets to win the whole thing.”

Anistyn Rice and Sage Burbach netted nine points apiece for Norris to tie for the game high, while Ella Waters canned two of the Titans’ three triples and added six points.

York knocked down half of its eight field goals in the final quarter. Junior Lauryn Haggadone buried a trey with 7:51 remaining for the Dukes’ first 3-pointer of the game. Destiny Shepherd added another with 2:39 left and drained a pair of buckets in the stanza as York finished 2 of 18 from beyond the arc.

Shepherd paced the Dukes with seven points, while junior Anna Briggs scored four and Haggadone added three. Masa Scheierman, Mattie Pohl, Kiersten Portwine and Kynli Combs tallied two points apiece to round out the scoring for York.

Despite the loss, York wraps up a successful season in Lincoln with the program’s 13th state tournament appearance. The Dukes finished 21-5, recorded a runner-up finish in the Central Conference tournament and claimed their subdistrict and district championships.

York also went a perfect 13-0 at the Duke Dome to complete its first undefeated home campaign since 1979.

“To win 20 games, a district championship and play at the state tournament is pretty special,” Kern said. “This is one of the better teams in the history of York High School. There’s only a handful of teams that have won 20 games, so it was a great year. We played in big games and won close games, so it’s a testament to these kids and the work they’ve put in. It’s not easy to be great consistently, and these girls work so hard to be great because they’re great competitors. I’m extremely proud of that.”

Most of this year’s squad will return in 2022-23, but the Dukes will miss the departure of a small but significant senior class. Shepherd, Pohl and Scheierman suited up for the final time in their high school careers, and they’ll leave having guided the Dukes to back-to-back state berths.

“They’ve been great leaders and players. They’re strong, strong people and I’m very proud of them,” Kern said of the senior trio. “They did a great job of leading the team this year and I know they have great things in their future. They’re just super people and I can’t thank them enough for their commitment to this program. I’ll always be in their corner, that’s for sure.”