Frigid night leads to cold shooting for Heartland, High Plains girls

POLK- Thursday night’s non-conference girls’ game at Polk between the Heartland Huskies and the High Plains Storm was originally scheduled for Tuesday night.

Due to some health protocol issues within the High Plains program the game was moved to Thursday night instead.

It was a cold night outdoors and the two teams emulated that in shooting percentages as the Huskies picked up the 24-16 win.

The game was close throughout as the Huskies led 6-3 at the end of the first quarter and 12-7 at the half.

Both teams put up three points in the third keeping the High Plains deficit at five points, but the Storm could not generate any offense and saw their record drop to 7-7. The Huskies improved to 3-12.

The Huskies were led by Riley Goertzen with 11 points and that included 7 of 8 from the free throw line and 5 of 6 in the fourth quarter. Sophomore Allie Boehr added six points and Felicity Johnson chipped in with five.

Heartland was 12 of 20 at the charity stripe.