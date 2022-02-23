Friend's quick start buries E-M boys in D2-2 sub

DAVENPORT – A 23-8 first quarter run was the tell-tale quarter for the Friend Bulldogs as they topped the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves 56-37 in D2-2 subdistrict hoops at Davenport.

The lead grew to 31-12 at the half and Friend kept widening its advantage with a 15-10 third quarter scoring run.

Exeter-Milligan got those five points back in the fourth quarter, but it was not near enough for the Timberwolves to extend their season.

Friend’s scoring was led by JB Drake with 11 while both Mason Vossler and Breckan Schlueter added seven each.

Exeter-Milligan (11-12) was paced in scoring by Kole Svec with 11 and Marcus Krupicka with eight.

The Timberwolves had three seniors suit up for the final time. Svec, Braden Capek and Peyton Pribyl will be graduating in May.

It was also the final game for head coach Dean Filipi who is hanging up the whistle.

Exeter-Milligan (11-12) 8 4 10 15-37

Friend (17-8) 23 8 15 10-56