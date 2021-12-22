Friend downs E-M in boys hoops

EXETER – The Friend Bulldogs got 16 points from Chase Svehla and 15 from Cooper Girmus as they ended the pre-holiday portion of their schedule with a 65-42 win at Exeter-Milligan on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs (4-2) jumped to a 19-8 lead over the first eight minutes and the Timberwolves were never able to recover.

The Bulldogs led 34-20 at the break and despite the Timberwolves winning the third quarter 13-10, Exeter-Milligan gave up a 21-9 run by the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter and dropped to 3-4 on the year.

The Timberwolves were led in scoring by Marcus Krupicka with 13 and Michael Bartu with nine. Kole Svec added seven to the Timberwolf total.

Both teams will shut down all basketball activities until Monday, December 27 as part of the five-day NSAA sports moratorium.

The Timberwolves will head to Silver Lake on Wednesday, December 27 for the first round of the Silver Lake Holiday Classic.

Friend (4-2) 19 15 10 21-65

Exeter-Milligan (3-4) 8 12 13 9-42