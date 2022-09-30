Freeman rolls past Centennial in prep softball

ADAMS – The Freeman Falcons struck early and often Thursday night, plating four runs in the first and two more each in the second and third as they rolled to an 11-1 win over Centennial.

Ellie Tempel went 2 for 2 at the dish and accounted for half of the Broncos’ four hits, while Rylee Menze singled and Lillian Butzke added a triple. Ava Fischer did not record a hit, but the junior did drive in Centennial’s only run of the game in the third inning.

Fischer took the loss in the circle, allowing 11 runs – five earned – on 13 hits and a walk in 3 1/3 innings.

Centennial begins its postseason push Monday at the C-6 subdistrict hosted by FCEMF. The Broncos open against Pierce in the 2 vs. 3 game at 4 p.m.