Freeman Falcons win big over Broncos in softball

UTICA – The Freeman Falcons exploded out of the gate with seven runs in the top of the first and cruised from there, rolling to a 14-4 win in five innings over the Centennial Broncos on Thursday.

Dakota Haner went 2 for 4 with a pair of home runs and three RBIs to power the Freeman lineup, which racked up 14 runs on 10 hits. The Broncos collected seven hits of their own but only scored four runs and recorded two RBIs compared to 12 for the Falcons.

Ava Fischer led the Centennial lineup, as the sophomore went 2 for 3 with a pair of singles and a run scored. Sophomore Cora Hoffschneider went 1 for 3 but drove in a pair of Centennial runs on a single in the fifth inning.

Rylee Menze, Halle Kinnett, Ellie Tempel and Libbie Kubicek also notched singles for the Broncos.

Savannah Horne took the loss in the circle for the Broncos. The sophomore wasn’t great, allowing 10 hits and six walks with five strikeouts in a complete-game effort, but her defense did her no favors. The Broncos committed four errors leading to five unearned Freeman runs.