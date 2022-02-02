 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free-throw advantage guides Mustang girls past the Storm
0 Comments

Free-throw advantage guides Mustang girls past the Storm

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Free-throw advantage guides Mustang girls past Storm

By News-Times staff

POLK – For four quarters, the High Plains defense clamped down on Meridian. The Mustangs shot a woeful 17% (9 of 53) from the floor and 18% (7 of 38) from long range, while the Storm shot 11 of 35 (31%) from the floor and 6 of 24 from deep.

Yet it didn’t matter. Thanks to a decisive advantage at the foul line, Meridian handed High Plains a 40-31 loss Tuesday night.

The Mustangs shot a respectable 20 of 26 from the charity stripe, while High Plains connected on just 4 of 18 free throws, converting at a dismal 22% clip.

That discrepancy at the line, combined with Meridian’s 39-27 edge on the glass and 19-12 turnover advantage, was more than enough for the Mustangs to overcome a freezing cold shooting night.

Hailey Lindburg scored 11 points to lead High Plains offensively. The junior shot 4 of 9 from the floor but missed all three of her free throws.

Freshman Rylee Ackerson tallied eight points for the Storm and senior Alexis Kalkwarf notched seven while freshman Courtney Carlstrom added three. Junior Roberta Hines scored two points to round out the Storm’s offensive production.

Ally Kort racked up a game-high 13 points for Meridian.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: The Huskers' new QBs, and the 'narrative' surrounding them

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News