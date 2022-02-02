Free-throw advantage guides Mustang girls past the Storm

Free-throw advantage guides Mustang girls past Storm

By News-Times staff

POLK – For four quarters, the High Plains defense clamped down on Meridian. The Mustangs shot a woeful 17% (9 of 53) from the floor and 18% (7 of 38) from long range, while the Storm shot 11 of 35 (31%) from the floor and 6 of 24 from deep.

Yet it didn’t matter. Thanks to a decisive advantage at the foul line, Meridian handed High Plains a 40-31 loss Tuesday night.

The Mustangs shot a respectable 20 of 26 from the charity stripe, while High Plains connected on just 4 of 18 free throws, converting at a dismal 22% clip.

That discrepancy at the line, combined with Meridian’s 39-27 edge on the glass and 19-12 turnover advantage, was more than enough for the Mustangs to overcome a freezing cold shooting night.

Hailey Lindburg scored 11 points to lead High Plains offensively. The junior shot 4 of 9 from the floor but missed all three of her free throws.