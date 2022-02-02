Free-throw advantage guides Mustang girls past the Storm

Free-throw advantage guides Mustang girls past Storm
By News-Times staff
POLK – For four quarters, the High Plains defense clamped down on Meridian. The Mustangs shot a woeful 17% (9 of 53) from the floor and 18% (7 of 38) from long range, while the Storm shot 11 of 35 (31%) from the floor and 6 of 24 from deep.
Yet it didn’t matter. Thanks to a decisive advantage at the foul line, Meridian handed High Plains a 40-31 loss Tuesday night.
The Mustangs shot a respectable 20 of 26 from the charity stripe, while High Plains connected on just 4 of 18 free throws, converting at a dismal 22% clip.
That discrepancy at the line, combined with Meridian’s 39-27 edge on the glass and 19-12 turnover advantage, was more than enough for the Mustangs to overcome a freezing cold shooting night.
Hailey Lindburg scored 11 points to lead High Plains offensively. The junior shot 4 of 9 from the floor but missed all three of her free throws.
Freshman Rylee Ackerson tallied eight points for the Storm and senior Alexis Kalkwarf notched seven while freshman Courtney Carlstrom added three. Junior Roberta Hines scored two points to round out the Storm’s offensive production.