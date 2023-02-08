HAMPTON – With three quarters of basketball in the books Tuesday night, the Dorchester Longhorns led hometown Hampton 30-23. However, the Hawks weren’t finished yet.

Hampton caught fire in the final stanza, outscoring Dorchester 10-1 down the stretch to rally all the way back in a 33-31 win in boys Crossroads Conference action.

The Hawks still trailed by seven with under six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but Brayden Dose and Porter Dose both hit treys in a span of 70 seconds to cut the deficit to a single point with 4:42 left in the ballgame.

After a defensive stop, Wyatt Dose knocked down a shot to put the hosts in front 31-30 with 3:39 to play.

Kash Majerus added another bucket at the 1:51 mark and the Hawks held on defensively down the stretch, allowing a lone free throw in the fourth quarter to ice a 33-31 comeback victory.

Hampton went just 3 of 6 at the foul line while Dorchester connected on 8 of 12 freebies, but the Hawks made up for that difference by knocking down 13 field goals, including a quartet of 3-pointers. The Longhorns, meanwhile, finished with 10 shots made and none in the final eight minutes.

Wyatt Dose led all scorers with 11 points, followed by seven from Majerus and Brayden Dose’s five. Porter Dose and Isaac Malsbury added three points apiece and Grant Ferguson and Eli Arndt each netted two to round out the Hawks’ scoring effort.

Andy Drake and Garrett Tachovsky paced Dorchester with 10 points apiece in the loss. With the win, Hampton improved to 7-12 in its first season under head coach Dalton Miller, while Dorchester fell to 1-17 with the defeat.