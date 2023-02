POLK – The High Plains Storm led for most of the game, but a fourth-quarter rally allowed the BDS Eagles to come back and eke out a 32-31 win Friday night in CRC basketball. The Storm led 8-5 after one quarter and 17-11 at halftime, but BDS cut it to 25-20 entering the fourth quarter. The Eagles then used a 12-6 run in the final stanza to pull out the comeback win.