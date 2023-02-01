Fourth quarter sparks Knight boys past Cougars 70-59

STROMSBURG – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights led Cross County 13-12 after eight minutes and 31-28 at halftime, but the Cougars flipped the script with a 17-13 run in the third to pull in front 45-44 entering the final eight minutes.

However, the final stanza was all Lutheran as the Knights closed the game on a 26-14 run to pick up a 70-59 win and avenge last week’s loss in the Crossroads Conference tournament.

Nebraska Lutheran shot 23 of 43 (53%) from the floor, including 7 of 15 from beyond the arc. They also went 17 of 19 from the foul line. Trey Richert poured in a game-high 31 points on 8 of 16 shooting, but the senior’s biggest impact came at the charity stripe, where he knocked down 14 of 15 free throws.

Trevor Hueske tallied 13 points and Isaac Beiermann netted 10 as three Knights finished in double figures. Luke Otte went 2 of 3 from three and added eight points, while Lucas Corwin notched five and Jace Dressel capped the scoring with three.

Cross County connected on 26 of 53 shots, but the Cougars only went 1 of 17 from downtown. Alex Noyd led the scoring with 12 points and Wyatt Hengelfelt added 10 on 5 of 6 shooting, while Ashton Seim netted nine.

Tobey Waller, James Elgin and Thatcher Hanson each recorded six points, while Levi Miller and Hayden Allen closed out the offensive effort with five apiece.

Hueske and Richert led the Knights with seven and five rebounds, respectively. Elgin and Hengelfelt both pulled down five boards to pace the Cougars.

Richert dished out three assists and swiped four steals for Lutheran in the win, while Seim led Cross County with a trio of steals and assists each.