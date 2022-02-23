Fourth-quarter rally lifts Malcolm boys past Centennial

MILFORD – With eight minutes remaining in Tuesday night’s C1-5 subdistrict semifinal, Centennial led Malcolm 35-31 after a 16-8 run during the third quarter. However, the Clippers battled back in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Broncos 21-13 in the period to advance to the subdistrict finals with a 52-48 win.

Malcolm led 14-11 after one quarter and 23-19 at halftime before Centennial’s third-quarter surge flipped the script and put the Broncos ahead by four entering the final quarter.

Jake Bargen poured in a game-high 22 points for Centennial, while junior Maj Nisly netted 11 to join him in double figures. Lance Haberman added nine points and Levi Zimmer tallied six to round out the Broncos’ scoring.

Malcolm turned in a balanced offensive attack as four Clippers scored between 10 and 12 points.

Centennial concludes its season with a 16-8 record.