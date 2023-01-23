Fourth-quarter push leads York girls past North Platte

NORTH PLATTE – Halfway through Saturday’s road trip to North Platte, the York girls led 14-5. The hometown Bulldogs woke up offensively in the third quarter, racking up 20 points to tie the game at 25 with eight minutes left. However, the Dukes took over in the fourth quarter and closed the game on a 14-2 run to pick up a 39-27 win.

"It was great to go on the road and come back with a victory. North Platte is a tough place to play. They are a tough, Class A team that always gives great effort,” head coach Matt Kern said. “I liked how our girls battled back from some tough shooting adversity for most of the game. We have been shooting it really well recently, but tonight wasn't one of those nights. Each game this year, someone new takes the lead for our team. This game was no different. I really like the spark that Josie Loosvelt and Lainey Portwine provided. Lainey hit a couple clutch 3-pointers for us and Josie knocked down crucial free throws down the stretch. This was a great team win."

York turned in a dud of a shooting night, connecting on just 13 of 47 (28%) from the floor, including a miserable 2 of 14 from beyond the arc. The Dukes also went 11 of 17 from the foul line.

Lainey Portwine paced York offensively, pouring in 10 points on 4 of 9 shooting. The sophomore also went 2 of 3 from deep and accounted for both of the Dukes’ 3-pointers. Behind her, Josie Loosvelt made 5 of 7 free throws and finished with nine points.

Chloe Koch and Rylyn Cast added six apiece, while Kiersten Portwine, Mia Burke, Lauryn Haggadone and Kynli Combs each rounded out the scoring with two.

Loosvelt pulled down a team-high seven rebounds, Kiersten Portwine dished out four assists and Lainey Portwine swiped five steals followed by Loosvelt with four.

Stats for North Platte were not available.