Fourth period pays dividends for Hampton boys

Hampton, meanwhile, turned in its best quarter offensively. Dose and Wolisnki led the charge with a pair of bucket each as the duo outscored Wilcox-Hildreth 8-6 in the final period. The Hawks also got another bucket from Pankoke and a free throw apiece from Schafer and Eli Arndt.

Still, the outcome remained in doubt in the game’s waning moments after the Falcons came up with a turnover to cut the deficit to 27-26. Arndt made his one free throw on the next Hampton possession, and Dose came up with a steal on the other end and strolled coast to coast for an easy layup, his second basket of the period and the final cushion needed for Hampton to secure the four-point win.

Hampton finished the game with 12 field goals, but the Hawks did not make a single 3-pointer in the 30-26 win. Wilcox-Hildreth, meanwhile, connected three times from downtown to make up for the fact the Falcons made just 10 shots from the floor all game.

The Hawks also held an advantage at the charity stripe, where they connected on 6 of 11 free throws compared to the Falcons’ 3-for-6 performance.