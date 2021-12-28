Fourth period pays dividends for Hampton boys

HAMPTON – Entering the fourth quarter, the Hampton Hawks trailed the Wilcox-Hildreth Falcons 20-18 in the consolation game of the Hampton Holiday Tournament. However, the Hawks flipped the script in the last period, doubling up the Falcons 12-6 over the final eight minutes to secure a 30-26 win Tuesday evening.
Tyson Wolinski led the Hawks offensively in the first quarter, as the senior scored four of their six points in the first eight minutes. Wilcox-Hildreth, meanwhile, found a bucket each from Sam Gruwell, Grayson Sheen and Dagan Ortgiesen as the Falcons evened the score at six heading into the second quarter.
There, Wilcox-Hildreth seized control of the game, using a bucket and a Gruwell 3-pointer on consecutive possessions to turn a 9-8 deficit into a 13-9 lead. The Falcons maintained course for the remainder of the quarter and took a 14-10 lead into the locker room. However, the Hawks remained within striking distance thanks to three second-quarter points from Brayden Dose.
Hampton chipped away at the deficit in the third quarter, getting buckets from Dose, Drake Schafer and Wolinski plus a pair of free throws from Evan Pankoke to whittle the Wilcox-Hildreth lead to 20-18 entering the final quarter.
The Falcons’ only points in the third quarter came on a pair of triples from Gruwell and Ortgiesen, enough offense to maintain a slim lead. However, Wilcox-Hildreth continued to struggle offensively in the fourth quarter as the Falcons connected on two field goals and half of their four free throws over the final eight minutes.
Hampton, meanwhile, turned in its best quarter offensively. Dose and Wolisnki led the charge with a pair of bucket each as the duo outscored Wilcox-Hildreth 8-6 in the final period. The Hawks also got another bucket from Pankoke and a free throw apiece from Schafer and Eli Arndt.
Still, the outcome remained in doubt in the game’s waning moments after the Falcons came up with a turnover to cut the deficit to 27-26. Arndt made his one free throw on the next Hampton possession, and Dose came up with a steal on the other end and strolled coast to coast for an easy layup, his second basket of the period and the final cushion needed for Hampton to secure the four-point win.
Hampton finished the game with 12 field goals, but the Hawks did not make a single 3-pointer in the 30-26 win. Wilcox-Hildreth, meanwhile, connected three times from downtown to make up for the fact the Falcons made just 10 shots from the floor all game.
The Hawks also held an advantage at the charity stripe, where they connected on 6 of 11 free throws compared to the Falcons’ 3-for-6 performance.
Wolinski led all scorers with 10 points, and the senior buried five shots for the Hawks. Dose added nine points – six of which came in the second half and all of which came during the final three quarters – while Schafer scored six points for Hampton.