Four-time state qualifier Pinneo looking to go out with a medal

YORK – For the past four seasons, counting 2022, York senior Colin Pinneo has been among the field at the Class B State Cross Country Championships in Kearney at the Kearney Country Club.

On Friday, October 21, his high school career along with that of Gabe Zarraga, York’s two qualifiers, will come to an end. Zarraga is a three-time state qualifier.

While the boys team says good-bye to the two senior qualifiers, not a senior can be found on the girls team, making them one of the youngest in the Class B field.

Duke junior Kassidy Stuckey and Gering senior Madison Seiler are expected to be among the favorites along with a tough Norris team who comes in as the favorite.

“Madison Seiler and Kassidy Stuckey were the favorites going into the season and not much has changed. Seiler is the defending champion and is running much better than last season when she was coming off of an injury,” said York head coach Eric Rasmussen. “Kassidy has had a great season and has won most of her races by an impressive margin. Seiler has won both head-to-head matchups this season, making her the favorite entering the race.”

The two runners have met twice this year with Seiler winning the UNK invite on the state championship course back in late September. Stuckey was second with a time of 19:25.12, her best on the Kearney course in her career. Seiler was 11 seconds ahead of Stuckey.

Just last week Seiler defeated Stuckey in the Class B-4 District meet held at Overton Golf Course by nearly 48 seconds. The York girls were the district champions edging Gering 27-44 for the team championship.

Along with Stuckey are freshmen Madelynn Stuhr, Naomi Renner and Ryleigh Wright. Two veterans of the state championships include junior Emory Conrad, a three-time state qualifier, and Lainey Portwine, a sophomore making her second trip to state.

“Kassidy Stuckey has been consistently great all season as our top runner. Maddy Stuhr and Naomi Renner stepped up big at districts, running with several runners who have been ranked in the top 15 at some point this season. Lainey Portwine has run with those two in previous meets,” Rasmussen pointed out. “Emory Conrad and Ryleigh Wright have been strong fifth and sixth runners for us and can beat scorers on most teams.”

The York girls were fifth this year at the UNK invite back on September 26 where Norris, Elkhorn North, Bennington and Omaha Skutt finished ahead of the Dukes. All those schools and York will battle it out for the team title on Friday.

Rasmussen said the Dukes will have to run very well to be in the thick of the team race on Friday.

“Norris has a strong team and is a heavy favorite on the girls' side. They went 1-2-3 at districts and placed three girls in the top six at UNK last month. They have a chance to place three girls in the top five if they run well. Elkhorn North also has a strong team,” Rasmussen added. “York has a great chance to finish in the top five at state but will need to run well. Norris is the heavy favorite, followed by Elkhorn North. Bennington and Omaha Skutt will also compete for a spot on the podium. We hope to run our best races of the season and hopefully surprise a team or two.”

Back in September an ankle injury kept Pinneo out of the UNK invite race. Zarraga started the race and finished but also dealt with an injury during the event.

Now the two seniors will be on the course on Friday running their final high school race.

“Colin Pinneo has qualified for state every season and has a chance to earn his third state cross country medal this year. Gabe Zarraga has improved tremendously between his freshman and sophomore years and is having the best season of his career this season,” said Rasmussen. “I think both Colin and Gabe are capable of running great at state.”

Pinneo’s best time on the Kearney Country Club layout was a 16:59.80 his sophomore season when he placed 11th at the B state championships. He also placed 11th last year and his freshman season he finished in 33rd place.

Zarraga ran 49th his sophomore year and in 2021 he was 37th overall with a time of 18:09. 50. His sophomore year he posted a 17:52.20.

“Our senior boys have done a great job as leaders this season. We had an extremely young team, but Colin and Gabe set a great example for the younger athletes, were encouraging all season, and helped develop a great team atmosphere,” Rasmussen stated. “They have both also worked really hard and overcome setbacks during the season. Both are in by far the best shape of their careers and have a chance to medal on Friday.”

The York boys will run at 2:30 p.m. and the York girls are schedule to get started at 3:30 p.m.