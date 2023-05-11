FALLS CITY – The Exeter-Milligan track and field teams laced up their running shoes and tackled the Class D-1 district meet at Falls City Sacred Heart on Wednesday, hoping to secure some tickets to the state championships in Omaha next week.

The T-Wolves succeeded in that endeavor, qualifying two boys and two girls for state in five events. Marcus Krupicka brought home a district title in the shot put, hurling a 46-1½ to set a new personal best and pace the field by three feet, four inches.

Krupicka also notched a state berth in the pole vault, where he cleared 12-0 to finish as district runner-up. It was an impressive outing for Krupicka, who vaulted in junior high but had not competed at the varsity level until last week.

Exeter-Milligan teammate Tyler Due will join Krupicka in the event at state as he made it over the bar at 12-6 to win the district title.

Jozie Kanode clinched a trip to state in the girl’s pole vault, clearing 9 feet even to finish second. Kanode, a senior, has made it to Omaha in the event each of the past three seasons; she cleared 9-0 to place sixth in 2021 and medaled again last spring with a seventh-place finish.

Savana Krupicka, the Class D seventh-place medalist in the triple jump a year ago, booked a return trip to Omaha with her performance Wednesday. The junior leapt 35-2, breaking the Exeter-Milligan school record in the event en route to a runner-up finish.

The NSAA Class D State Track and Field Championships will get underway next Friday, running from May 19-20 at Burke Stadium in Omaha.