Four Dukes shoot under 400 as York takes fifth in Lincoln

LINCOLN – Thursday provided great conditions for golf at Holmes Golf Course in Lincoln, and the York girls took advantage.
Led by another strong performance by senior Riley Stuhr, the Dukes shot a 378 and went home with a fifth-place finish at the 11-team Pius X Invite. Stuhr shot a 90 – a 43 in the front, 47 in the back – which gave her a ninth-place finish individually. Another Duke that found her name in the top 20 was senior Abby York, who carded a 93 (44, 49) for 15th.
York head coach Josh Miller said that although the conditions were ideal, he had hoped to see the team take more advantage than it did.
“We accomplished our goal of shooting under 400 but our putting stats were less than stellar,” Miller said. “Some of that can be blamed on the slopes and size of the greens at Holmes, but we have to get better at finishing the hole. The girls didn’t strike the ball too bad, but our shots from 50-yards and in were not up to our standards.”
Rounding out York’s team was Rylie Krause, who shot a 97 (49, 48), while Piper Fernau had a 98 (50, 48) and Kirsten Fike a 103 (47, 56).
“It was a good sign that four of the five golfers were under 100, but we feel like we should have a couple scores in the 80s as well,” Miller said. “Piper and Rylie gave us a great boost with their rounds in the 90s, and their confidence is definitely helping our team.”
Lincoln Christian was the invite champ with a score of 370, which just edged runner-up Duschesne Academy and third-place Beatrice by two strokes, 372. Lincoln Lutheran came in fourth with a 374, four strokes ahead of York.
Olivia Lovegrove of Lincoln Christian was the individual champ with an 83. Second place went to Lincoln Lutheran’s Rachel Volin (85) while third was Gross Catholic’s Alexis Nothelfer (88).
York will hit the links again on Monday when it travels to Aurora for a triangular with the host Huskies and Columbus at Poco Creek.
Final scoring: 1. Lincoln Christian 370; 2. Duschesne Academy 372 (won tie breaker); 3. Beatrice 372; 4. Lincoln Lutheran 374; 5. York 378; 6. Millard North JV 390; 7. Marian JV 392; 8. Tri County 393; 9. Pius X Gold 396; 10. Papillion La Vista JV 420; 11. Gross Catholic 488.
