Four Dukes shoot under 400 as York takes fifth in Lincoln

LINCOLN – Thursday provided great conditions for golf at Holmes Golf Course in Lincoln, and the York girls took advantage.

Led by another strong performance by senior Riley Stuhr, the Dukes shot a 378 and went home with a fifth-place finish at the 11-team Pius X Invite. Stuhr shot a 90 – a 43 in the front, 47 in the back – which gave her a ninth-place finish individually. Another Duke that found her name in the top 20 was senior Abby York, who carded a 93 (44, 49) for 15th.

York head coach Josh Miller said that although the conditions were ideal, he had hoped to see the team take more advantage than it did.

“We accomplished our goal of shooting under 400 but our putting stats were less than stellar,” Miller said. “Some of that can be blamed on the slopes and size of the greens at Holmes, but we have to get better at finishing the hole. The girls didn’t strike the ball too bad, but our shots from 50-yards and in were not up to our standards.”

Rounding out York’s team was Rylie Krause, who shot a 97 (49, 48), while Piper Fernau had a 98 (50, 48) and Kirsten Fike a 103 (47, 56).