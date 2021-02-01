Four Dukes crowned at Central Conference tourney

HASTINGS – The Dukes finished third overall behind four champions and six more teammates who medaled and scored in Saturday’s Central Conference Wrestling Championships.

The meet took place at Adams Central High School with nine league squads on the mats. Only team champion Columbus Lakeview and runner-up Aurora out-performed the Dukes of Coach Brett Mauler. The Huskies edged York by a skinny 1.5-point margin, 176.5 to 175.0. Schuyler and Northwest, respectively, completed the top five.

York’s first champion, Thomas Ivey (27-3) record to the tournament. The senior prevailed by 9-4 decision over Lexington Minuteman Dylan Hubbard (24-13) in the 126-pound title match.

Kaleb Elicker (20-1) won bragging rights for York at 132 via a narrow 4-3 decision over Kevin Domingue (27-5) of Lakeview.

York’s third champion, Kobe Lyons (32-0, ranked No. 1 in the state), earned the top step on the medal platform by blanking runner-up Austin Cooley, a Northwest Viking, 5-0 for the championship at 160.

On the 195-pound bracket, senior Chase Cotton won the tournament behind three pins, the last over Brekyn Papineau of Aurora (2:27) in the finals.