Four Dukes crowned at Central Conference tourney

HASTINGS – The Dukes finished third overall behind four champions and six more teammates who medaled and scored in Saturday’s Central Conference Wrestling Championships.
The meet took place at Adams Central High School with nine league squads on the mats. Only team champion Columbus Lakeview and runner-up Aurora out-performed the Dukes of Coach Brett Mauler. The Huskies edged York by a skinny 1.5-point margin, 176.5 to 175.0. Schuyler and Northwest, respectively, completed the top five.
York’s first champion, Thomas Ivey (27-3) record to the tournament. The senior prevailed by 9-4 decision over Lexington Minuteman Dylan Hubbard (24-13) in the 126-pound title match.
Kaleb Elicker (20-1) won bragging rights for York at 132 via a narrow 4-3 decision over Kevin Domingue (27-5) of Lakeview.
York’s third champion, Kobe Lyons (32-0, ranked No. 1 in the state), earned the top step on the medal platform by blanking runner-up Austin Cooley, a Northwest Viking, 5-0 for the championship at 160.
On the 195-pound bracket, senior Chase Cotton won the tournament behind three pins, the last over Brekyn Papineau of Aurora (2:27) in the finals.
Seth Erickson at 170 and 220-pounder Morgan Collingham both contributed important third-place points. Kaden Lyons was fourth at 152 as was heavyweight Kadence Velde. Jesus Rodriguez wrestled to fifth at 120 and freshman Hudson Holoch was sixth on the 106-pound bracket.
This Saturday the Dukes play host to the B2-B subdistrict tournament beginning at 10:30 a.m. The other teams in the field are Blair, Falls City, Omaha Gross Catholic, Seward and Wayne.
To reduce the size of crowds in one location, each Class B, C and D district is divided during this COVID year into two subdistricts. The top four in each subdistrict by weight bracket will advance to the district level. The full 12-team, B-2 District composed only of each subdistrict’s top-four finishers will follow at Blair on Saturday, February 13.
The 2021 Nebraska State Wrestling Championships are Wednesday-Saturday, February 17-20.