YORK- The high school spring sports season just came to an end a little over a week ago with the final two days of the boy’s state golf.

A week before that the 2023 girls tennis season capped its run with the state finals in Class B in Lincoln and Class A in Omaha.

York junior Ellie Peterson finished in fifth at state in Class B and ended her season with a record of 33-4. She was named to the Nebraska Coaches Association Class B Second team.

Senior Lily Nuss also received Class B honors as she was an honorable mention selection. She lost in the second round at state and went 25-8 on the year.

In boy’s golf the area had three boys recognized for their play on the links this past spring.

The York Dukes won the Class B State title in Gering and senior Ryan Seevers and junior Elijah Jensen were named to the NCA Super State team, while Exeter-Milligan’s Carter Milton was a Class D State selection.

Seevers tied for third with a 145 at Gering, while Jensen was fifth with a 147.

In the Class D State championship at North Platte, Milton fired a 156 and finished in fifth place.