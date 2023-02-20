OMAHA – The Dukes got four wrestlers through the blood-and-guts round Friday. That qualified them for Saturday’s session at the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships and assured a medal for each.

When the smoke cleared, all four had a sixth-place medal around his neck.

On the Class B 126-pound bracket, Emmitt Dirks wrapped his 38-16 campaign in a 6-2 loss to fifth-place Grady Meyer from Wahoo.

Dirks won his first match Thursday, fell to eventual four-time state champion Kael Lauridsen of Bennington and defeated Cole Stokey of Ogallala before dropping his last two bouts to Hastings Tiger Tucker Adams and Meyer in the medal match.

“Emmitt Dirks was our first medalist at 126 pounds," York head coach Ryan Johnson said. "Dirks beat the No. 4 kid in the state in the blood round to earn his state medal. Dirks did an awesome job on riding his opponent to make (him) tired and win the match. Dirks becomes the first freshman in York history to earn a state medal."

Like teammate Dirks, Brooks Loosvelt scored seven team points at 160 after being tripped up in the match for fifth, 8-0, by Cooper Bice of Norris.

Loosvelt accomplished his feat the hard way after dropping his first match Thursday, then returning to the mat four more times to battle his way through the consolation bracket until being done in by the Titan in his sixth bout over a grueling three days. Loosvelt wrapped up a 44-12 season Saturday at state.

“Brooks Loosvelt earned his first state medal on his first trip to state. Brooks simply just found a way to win in the biggest moments of the year," Johnson said. "He had a last-second takedown to win in the second round on the consolation side, and in the blood round he won in a OT thriller against a very good opponent from Bennington."

Keagyn Linden’s medal for sixth put the cap on a 36-13 season for the York 195-pounder.

Linden won his Thursday opener by pin in 1:47 over Taydon Gorsuch from Gering, fell in the quarterfinal round then battled back through three consolation matches. In match for fifth he fell by 8-4 decision to Gage Guenther of team champion Omaha Skutt.

“Keagyn Linden earned a sixth-place state medal for his sophomore season. Keagyn wrestled complete matches throughout the whole weekend to get himself that state medal," Johnson said. "That is something we’ve worked on this year with Keagyn. We are pleased to see him do that on the biggest stage.”

On the heavyweight (285) bracket, Velde was alive for the title after winning his first match and the subsequent quarterfinal, but in the semis took a backward step in a heart-breaking sudden victory defeat at the hands of Northwest Viking Victor Isele. Velde was pinned in his last two matches by Mwamba Ngeleka of South Sioux City in a consolation semifinal and again in the fifth-place contest by Minden Whippet Daulton Kuehn.

"Kadence Velde finished his wrestling career with a sixth place state finish. This is Velde’s second state medal (he placed sixth last year)," Johnson said. "In a very competitive heavyweight bracket it is impressive to be on the podium. The coaching staff is so proud of the way Velde competed the whole year battling these tough competitors. The state tournament didn’t go the way he wanted but his leadership throughout this whole season is one of the reasons why we had the success we did this year. The impact Kadence has had on this program will continue to pay dividends in the upcoming years.”

Skutt’s 164 points relegated the Badgers of Bennington to second with 135. Waverly completed the top three with 121 points and the Dukes’ 43 points help up for 13th among the tournament’s 43 Class B schools.

Looking back, what was Johnson’s take on a long, three-day grind?

Coach sums it up this way: “We traveled to state with nine qualifiers and came home with four medalists. Five of our qualifiers, this was their first trip to the state tournament. The three-day state tournament is full of emotions and it was great for those five guys to get that experience."

Peering into the future of his program, Johnson said, “We are happy to bring four state medals home this season, but we are not satisfied. This state tournament was a great experience for this team but we believe we didn’t wrestle the best tournament that we could have. I am so proud of this group of guys and how much improvement we have made this season. We have a lot of momentum to carry into next season. We will have eight returning qualifiers with state tournament experience and that will be exciting to use to motivate us next season.”