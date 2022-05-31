Four Duke girls gain soccer acclaim

YORK - The York Duke girls soccer team had a rough start to the 2022 season. They dropped their first seven games before recording a 2-0 win over Crete in the first round of the Central Conference tournament.

That win back on April 11 started the Dukes on a 5-3 stretch and enabled them to close out the year with a 5-10 mark.

York recorded their most impressive win of the year on as they won a 2-1 shootout against the 10-7 Lexington Minutemaids on April 14 at the York Cornerstone Sports Complex.

Four players were named to the Class B all-state honorable mention list and all four return next season for head coach Rich Saxer.

Those players are juniors Rylyn Cast and Josie Loosveldt, sophomore Leah Davis and freshman Lauryn Mattox.

The other wins were 5-1 over Crete on the final game of the regular season, a 1-0 road win at Holdrege and a 2-1 victory over the Seward Lady Jays.