Four Cougars come up winners at Twin River track invite

GENOA – A foursome of winners paced the Cross County boys and girls to matching finishes of third in Thursday’s Twin River Invitational at Genoa.
Among the Cougar ladies, Josi Noble and Haleigh Moutray battled their way to the top. Noble won the triple jump with a best mark of 34. For Moutray it was the shot where her best of 33-2 ½ topped a field of 19 throwers.
On the boys’ side of the final results, Cougar Cameron Graham cleared 5-4 to finish first in the high jump. With a bar somewhat higher, at 10-6 to be precise, Preston Pinkelman proved best among nine competitors in the pole vault.
Other medalists by event include Noble at fifth in the 100 (13.90) where she was followed to the line a single hundredth of a second later by teammate Kylee Kroll in sixth (13.91). In the 100 for boys, the Cougars got sixth-place points from Shayden Lundstrom (12.2) with Isaac Noyd one spot short of a medal in seventh (12.3).
Graham picked up fifth in the 110 hurdles with a clocking of 21.10.
Noble took fourth in the 200 for girls (28.30) and, on the boys’ side, Lundstrom was fifth to the tape (24.71).
The grueling 300 hurdles saw Cougar Christian Rystrom finish way up there in second (47.80) with teammate Jackson Lindberg close behind in fourth (48.61).
Making her own fast run in the 400 for girls, Kroll stopped the clock in 1:07.70 and landed fourth. Shyanne Anderson (1:11.60) finished seventh, one short of a medal.
Doubling the distance to two full laps, Addie Linn took sixth (2:56.70) in the 800.
Pinkelman earned another medal to complement his pole vault gold with seventh in the 800 (2:21.90).
The 4x100 speed relay for girls yielded one point for sixth place behind runners Anderson, Jayden Fellows, Chloe Sandell and Lilly Peterson (58.20). On the boys’ side of the 400 relay, Rystrom, Lundstrom, Noyd and Carter Seim ran second (46.50).
The 4x400 found Cross County fifth (5:09.30) where Anderson, Erica Stratman and Saylar Osentowski each took a leg. The fourth Cougar in the race was not listed in the final results. The boys were second (3:50.50) in the 4x4. Runners in order by leg of the race were Graham, Rystrom, Noyd and Lundstrom.
Katie Frazier, Ostentowski, Makayla Quilhot and Michaela Graham covered the 4x800 in 13:41.10, good for fifth. The 4x8 boys from Cross County took second (9:52.40) on the strong legs and young lungs of Haiden Hild, Brayden Schmidtberger, Dalton Noble and Pinkelman.
The shot ring, where Moutray bested them all, saw teammate Peterson grab her own medal at sixth (28-9 1/2). For the boys, Cross County finished 4-5-6 in order. Damon Mickey was fourth (42-3 ½) just ahead of fifth-place Lincoln Kelly (41-10 ½) who edged teammate Noyd (40-7 1/2). All three came into the finals with prelim marks north of 40 feet.
Next door at the discus, Moutray tacked third onto her victory in the shot with a best mark of 93-1. Mickey heaved the heavy plate 127-6 for second among the boys and Noyd took fourth (118-3).
At the long jump runway, Anderson (14-6) was fourth for the girls. Hild took second for the boys (18-8 ½).
Noyd and Lindberg landed 2-3 in the triple jump with best efforts of 40-3 and 38-0, respectively.
Stratman ended up fourth in the high jump (4-6) and in the pole vault Krol launched herself to second (8-0) with Linn fifth (6-0).
The Cougars are scheduled to compete in the Shelby-Rising City Invitational on Tuesday, April 27.
Girls team scores: 1. East Butler (90), 2. Shelby-Rising City (85), 3. Cross County (72), 4. Lutheran High Northeast (70), 5. Cedar Bluffs (64), 6. Osceola (55), 7. Yutan (50), 8. Twin River (38).
Boys team scores: 1. Twin River (141.5), 2 Osceola (115.5), 3. Cross County (100), 4. Shelby-Rising City (55), 4. Yutan (55), 6. East Butler (34), 7. Cedar Bluffs (13), 7. Lutheran High Northeast (13).