Four Cougars come up winners at Twin River track invite

GENOA – A foursome of winners paced the Cross County boys and girls to matching finishes of third in Thursday’s Twin River Invitational at Genoa.

Among the Cougar ladies, Josi Noble and Haleigh Moutray battled their way to the top. Noble won the triple jump with a best mark of 34. For Moutray it was the shot where her best of 33-2 ½ topped a field of 19 throwers.

On the boys’ side of the final results, Cougar Cameron Graham cleared 5-4 to finish first in the high jump. With a bar somewhat higher, at 10-6 to be precise, Preston Pinkelman proved best among nine competitors in the pole vault.

Other medalists by event include Noble at fifth in the 100 (13.90) where she was followed to the line a single hundredth of a second later by teammate Kylee Kroll in sixth (13.91). In the 100 for boys, the Cougars got sixth-place points from Shayden Lundstrom (12.2) with Isaac Noyd one spot short of a medal in seventh (12.3).

Graham picked up fifth in the 110 hurdles with a clocking of 21.10.

Noble took fourth in the 200 for girls (28.30) and, on the boys’ side, Lundstrom was fifth to the tape (24.71).