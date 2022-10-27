Four area schools reach volleyball district finals

YORK - Saturday brings about the district finals for volleyball, and four area teams will hit the court looking to punch a ticket to Lincoln and the state tournament next week.

In Class B, York earned the No. 7 seed as a wild card and will host Northwest at 11 a.m. at the Duke Dome. The Vikings have beaten the Dukes twice in three previous meetings this season.

Cross County will also host a district final, welcoming Wakefield to town for a match set to begin at 1 p.m. The 3-seed Cougars edged Fullerton in five sets to win the C2-7 subdistrict earlier this week.

Exeter-Milligan took down High Plains in four sets to take home the D2-2 subdistrict title, and the Timberwolves were rewarded with the No. 12 seed and a match at Diller-Odell beginning at 4 p.m.

However, the Storm’s performance during the season was still good enough to earn a wild card spot. High Plains travels to Shelton and will face the 4-seed Bulldogs at 1 p.m.