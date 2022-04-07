For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

The Masters truly is ‘a tradition unlike any other;’ Opening Day finally arrives

This weekend, golf and baseball take center stage in the sports world – and it’s going to be great.

For as long as I can remember, The Masters has been my favorite golf tournament. Don’t get me wrong – I enjoy watching the other majors, the Ryder Cup and other events on the PGA Tour, but none of them have ever resonated with me as much as the first major of the season.

Augusta National and Pebble Beach have long been two of my favorite course among those played on the Tour, and both are places I’d love to visit someday. Not to play a round myself – let’s face it, I would probably turn in the worst rounds ever recorded in the history of both courses – but just to visit during a tournament, take in the scene and watch some actual good golf being played.

The beauty of Augusta National plays a fairly large role in what makes Masters week so enjoyable for me, but there are other aspects that go into it. The Green Jacket is perhaps the coolest ‘trophy’ in all of sports, and the presentation surrounding the tournament is always top-notch.

For some reason, the television broadcast for The Masters is always on another level compared to basically any other event on Twitter. I get chills every single time that green and red leaderboard pops up on my screen and the iconic piano riff starts playing.

The golf this weekend should be spectacular. It’s always difficult to try and predict who will win. Tiger’s going to try and play and this event is one I would never count him out in under normal circumstances, but that’s not the case this year.

I just think it’s still far too close to Tiger’s accident for playing four great rounds to win a golf tournament to be anything close to a realistic expectation. If he can play well enough Thursday and Friday to just make the cut and then manage to make it through four full rounds without further damaging his leg, that would be a victory unto itself.

Instead, give me a first-time winner for the second consecutive year. Jon Rahm has made 17 cuts in 21 appearances at majors and notched 13 top-25 finishes, nine top 10s and six top 5s. Yet he’s got just one victory in last year’s US Open to show for it.

In five starts at Augusta National, Rahm has made the cut each time and recorded four top-10 finishes. Twice, he’s finished inside the top five. He’s due for a breakthrough at some point, so why not predict this week to be the week he’s finally able to don the Green Jacket?

Opening Day is here (at last)

As I sit down to write this column Thursday morning, we’re still a few hours from the official start of the new baseball season. Opening Day has been delayed thanks to the lockout, but at long last, it’s finally arrived.

I see a lot of people on Braves Twitter boasting about the odds of a repeat, but I can’t bring myself to be that optimistic. It’s just incredibly difficult to go back-to-back; there’s a reason the last repeat champ was the Yankees’ three-peat from 1998-2000.

That was 22 years ago. While I think Atlanta’s got a good shot to win the NL East and have a good season, the odds are pretty good a different team will hoist the trophy this year due to the difficulty in repeating as champs.

It might sound strange to say in a year in which the man who’s been the face of the franchise for a decade leaves, but I actually think the Braves had a pretty strong offseason.

If anyone besides Freddie Freeman had to suit up and control first base for Atlanta, I’d want it to be Matt Olson – which is precisely who the Braves’ new first baseman is. Freeman is probably the better player right now, but the drop-off to Olson isn’t particularly steep.

Freddie’s got better career figures in on-base and on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS), but Olson has a slightly higher career slugging percentage. In fact, according to OPS+, the park-adjusted OPS figure, the players are nearly even – Freeman’s career OPS+ is 138, Olson’s is 134.

Olson is also younger than Freeman and signed to a longer contract for a lower AAV, which led to the front office using some of that extra cash to bring back NLCS MVP Eddie Rosario and sign Kenley Jansen to bolster the bullpen.

Add in the fact that Ronald Acuña Jr. is slated to return to the lineup as the designated hitter in late April and return to the field a month after that as he recovers from his ACL injury last summer, and I don’t think it’s a stretch to say the Atlanta roster is better top to bottom than it was last year (on paper, anyway).

My gut is saying Atlanta wins between 90 and 95 games to clinch the division and reach the playoffs, but the Braves ultimately fall short of becoming the first repeat champs in two decades.

To close out this week’s column, I’ll make some quick predictions for every division. I’m sure they’ll be 100% correct and absolutely none of them will age horribly at all.

AL East – 1. Toronto Blue Jays, 2. Tampa Bay Rays, 3. New York Yankees, 4. Boston Red Sox, 5. Baltimore Orioles

AL Central – 1. Chicago White Sox, 2. Detroit Tigers, 3. Kansas City Royals, 4. Minnesota Twins, 5. Cleveland Guardians

AL West – 1. Houston Astros, 2. Seattle Mariners, 3. Los Angeles Angels, 4. Texas Rangers, 5. Oakland A’s

NL East – 1. Atlanta Braves, 2. Philadelphia Phillies, 3. New York Mets, 4. Washington Nationals, 5. Miami Marlins

NL Central – 1. Milwaukee Brewers, 2. St. Louis Cardinals, 3. Chicago Cubs, 4. Cincinnati Reds, 5. Pittsburgh Pirates

NL West – 1. Los Angeles Dodgers, 2. San Francisco Giants, 3. San Diego Padres, 4. Arizona Diamondbacks, 5. Colorado Rockies.

AL Wild Cards (remember there are three this year) – Rays, Yankees, Mariners

NL Wild Cards – Phillies, Cardinals, Giants