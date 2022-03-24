For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

A frenetic NFL offseason continues to heat up

Big names on the move, sensible signings, Jacksonville shelling out a combined $24 million a year to Christian Kirk and Zay Jones – the 2022 NFL offseason has a little bit of everything

Off the top of my head, it’s hard to think of a wilder start to an NFL offseason than what has transpired over the first few weeks of the 2022 offseason.

Since the start of free agency earlier this month, a lot of big names have found new homes elsewhere. The Jacksonville Jaguars opened free agency with a splash, signing wide receiver Christian Kirk to a 4-year, $72 million contract. I like Kirk as a player and think he can be a good WR2, $18 million a season is “elite top-flight receiver” money – and Kirk simply hasn’t been that kind of wideout to this point in his career.

The Jags doubled down on handing curious salaries to receivers, also shelling out $8 million a year to Zay Jones of all people. With elite talents like Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill seeking new deals, Jacksonville’s eagerness to overpay Kirk and Jones certainly set an interesting precedent for the wide receiver market.

Las Vegas eagerly swooped in, as the Raiders traded a first and second round pick to Green Bay in exchange for Adams before signing the wideout to a new 5-year, $141.25 million contract – an average of more than $28 million per season.

The Raiders’ AFC West rival in Kansas City, having already signed Juju Smith-Schuster to a one-year deal earlier in free agency, then dealt Hill to Miami earlier this week, picking up a first, second and fourth round pick this season and fourth and sixth round pick next year from the Dolphins.

Miami overhauled its offense in the offseason. In addition to the Hill trade, the Dolphins also re-signed receiver Preston Williams, tagged tight end Mike Gesicki and signed left tackle Terron Armstead and running backs Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds to contracts in free agency. With the array of weapons at his disposal and an improved offensive line, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has no excuses now – it’s put up or shut up time for the former first-round pick.

Speaking of quarterbacks, this offseason has been hectic for many gunslingers. The Denver Broncos shipped Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive tackle Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fourth-rounder to Seattle in exchange for Russell Wilson and a fifth.

Wilson’s arrival completes a loaded quarterback room in the AFC West, which already included Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr. The Chargers re-signed receiver Mike Williams, bringing back a key target for Herbert, but their biggest offseason transactions came on defense – signing free-agent J.C. Jackson and trading a second-round pick this year and a sixth next season to Chicago for Khalil Mack.

The Indianapolis Colts also made a change under center, trading Carson Wentz to Washington for an assortment of draft picks and then sending a third-round pick to Atlanta for Matt Ryan.

That’s not even taking into account Deshaun Watson, who requested a trade last year before 22 women filed civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct led to the quarterback sitting out the entire season as teams awaited the outcome of his legal issues before deciding whether or not to pursue a trade.

Earlier this month, a grand jury elected not to file criminal charges against Watson, and after a week in which seemingly half the league attempted to trade for the quarterback, he ultimately wound up in Cleveland after the Browns sent three first-round picks, a third-rounder and two fourths to Houston.

Regardless of your feelings about Watson’s off-field issues – I understand the justice system is supposed to be “innocent until proven guilty” and the grand jury didn’t find enough evidence to decide to press criminal charges, but I also understand it’s very unlikely the 22 women who filed lawsuits all independently decided to fabricate their stories and absolutely nothing happened – the on-field impact of his trade from Houston to Cleveland is that another domino in the quarterback carousel that has been the 2022 offseason is set to fall.

With Watson in tow, the Browns are almost certain to deal away incumbent starter Baker Mayfield, even though no trade has been announced yet. There are still some teams who could use an upgrade under center, but they could opt to target a gunslinger in the draft instead of giving away assets to acquire Mayfield.

It set up an interesting dynamic to monitor as the offseason progresses. Regardless of the ultimate outcome from the Mayfield situation, this spring has already proven to be one of the more wild, incredible offseasons in NFL history.